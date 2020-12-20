Isabella Buscemi Shows Off Insane Curves In Vibrant Bikini For New Bang Energy Video

Internet sensation Isabella Buscemi teased her 2.5 million Instagram followers once more on Saturday, December 19, when she shared a sizzling new video of her bikini-clad self.

The 22-year-old was recorded outdoors while on a lush property for the footage, which was paired with upbeat trip-hop music. She stole the show as she struck a number of sexy poses that showed off her killer curves.

In the beginning of the clip, she stood with the front of her body facing the camera as she leaned back against a black metal gate. She then twirled around, caressed her skin, flipped her hair back, and sipped on a Bang Energy drink with her eyes closed. She was also captured walking down steps, strutting her hips, and cocking her hips.

She alternated between smiling and pouting throughout the reel, emitting both flirty and sultry vibes. Her long highlighted blond hair was parted slightly off-center and styled in large waves that added a polished element to her overall appearance. She rocked her nails short with a dark navy polish.

The model showed off her physique in a vibrant bathing suit from MegLiz Swimwear. Her hot-pink bikini top featured peach detailing and two straps that tied around her neck and back. The garment’s scanty cups, which were bridged by three thin strings, revealed a massive view of cleavage and underboob.

She teamed the number with a pair of matching thong bottoms that provided just minimal coverage, calling attention to her hips and derriere. The high-rise design also accented her slim core.

She accessorized the look with a nameplate necklace, stud earrings, and a navel piercing.

In the post’s caption, she tagged the Instagram handles of MegLiz Swimwear, and both Bang Energy and their CEO.

The jaw-dropping video gathered much support from social media users (more than 40,000 views and 11,000 likes) in just a few hours after going live. Additionally, more than 100 fans vocalized their approval for Isabella, her bikini, and her good looks in the comments section.

“Beautiful, stunning, oh my god, you are a masterpiece” one user wrote, following with a heart-eye and red heart symbol.

“You make the best Bang Energy advertisements, on God,” added a second fan.

“Beautiful and exquisite woman, you are the essence of beauty,” a third admirer praised, adding a purple heart emoji to their message.

“It’s so easy to fall in love with you,” proclaimed a fourth individual.

Isabella has stunned her followers with a number of breathtaking posts lately. She shared a racy image on December 16 in which she sported a bikini top, a barely there thong and furry snow boots.