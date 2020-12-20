Lauren Dascalo Gets On The Floor In Purple Lingerie To Show Off Her Pucci Shoes

Lauren stretched out on a rug.

Lauren Dascalo kept little of her body covered while showing off her new designer heels in a racy set of pics that she posted to Instagram on Friday, December 18.

She got down on the floor to model her shoes and an eye-catching lingerie set. She luxuriated on an area rug that was gray with a pretty floral pattern in pink and violet. Decorative fringe trimmed its narrower ends.

Lauren was clad in a stunning electric purple pairing from the intimate apparel brand Honey Birdette. She wore a push-bra with underwire and balconette cups that showed off a generous helping of her ample cleavage. They were crafted out of fine floral lace with fluttery eyelash trim. The undergarment’s supportive straps were accented with silver rings. Tiny straps with gold hardware details added some visual interest to the center gore.

The model’s panties were also made from semi-sheer lace. A wide opaque waistband stretched around her slender hips and across her stomach, covering up her navel. Thin straps with gold accents crossed the front of the piece.

Lauren posed beside a Pucci shoe box that had seemingly just been opened. The heel of one shoe was still inside of the box, and she was photographed as she slid the other onto her foot. It boasted a slide-on design with a cork platform and a unique sculpted heel with a neon pink accent. The fabric upper was gathered in the center to create a bow-like silhouette. It featured a funky multicolored design.

In her first photo, Lauren lie on her back with her curled blond hair spread out around her. She bent her knees to make it easier to reach her feet, and she placed her free hand on her chest. She was pictured from above, and her piercing eyes were trained on the camera.

The second shot saw her lifting one heeled foot up high in the air while she held the other shoe in her hand. She placed the corresponding arm over her forehead. For the final pic, she sat up with her right leg curled in front of her. She grabbed her left ankle, tilted her head to the side, and parted her pillowy lips in a sultry manner.

Lauren’s sensual photoshoot on the floor was rewarded with over 17,000 likes and hundreds of messages from her devotees.

“The flowers are beautiful in spring and the sunlight in the summer but you are beautiful 365 days a year,” read one poetic comment.

“Holy cow baby girl looking sexy as hell,” another admirer wrote.

