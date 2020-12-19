Natalia Garibotto Showcases Killer Curves In Polka-Dot Bikini For Sizzling Bang Energy Video

Internet sensation Natalia Garibotto sent pulses racing on Instagram when she shared a sizzling new video of herself with her 2.7 million followers on Saturday, December 19.

The 26-year-old Brazilian bombshell was captured in front of a large plant wall for the clip, which was paired to a song by Billie Eilish called, “Therefore I am.” Natalia moved through a number of sexy gestures, taking center stage.

At the beginning of the clip, she stood with the front of her figure facing the camera as she sipped from a black and purple Bang Energy can with her eyes closed. She then tucked her hair behind her ear with her left hand, smiled for the camera, and popped one hip out to emphasize her curves. The footage also displayed the model grabbing on the plants behind her and shaking her derriere playfully.

Her long, highlighted, ash-blond locks were flipped to the right and styled in slight, natural-looking waves that cascaded down her back and over her right shoulder. She wore her nails short and natural.

Natalia’s busty assets were on show in a scanty polka-dot bikini top that tied around her neck, back, and midriff, drawing the eye to her toned core. The garment struggled to contain her bosom as it revealed a great deal of cleavage, sideboob, and underboob.

She combined the number with a high-rise matching thong that easily flaunted her curvy hips and bodacious backside. Natalia accessorized the look with a gold nameplate necklace and a pair of small earrings.

In the post’s caption, she joked that her swimsuit was her “winter” outfit. She also promoted Bang Energy, before tagging the Instagram handles of the company’s main page and their CEO’s page.

The smoking-hot video instantly became a hit on social media, amassing more than 91,000 views and 13,000 likes in just two hours after going live. Additionally, more than 100 fans relayed their admiration for Natalia’s form, stunning looks, and tiny bathing suit in the comments section.

“Wow beautiful woman, and so so sexy my love,” one user wrote.

“I love that pattern, your level of beauty is ridiculous,” a second fan added, filling their comment with red heart emoji.

“Hello, your hotness!! Looking absolutely amazing,” a third admirer asserted, adding a string of heart-eye symbols.

“Aww I love your bikini, you’re so pretty,” a fourth individual proclaimed.

The model frequently wows her multitude of followers with sizzling content on social media. Just two nights ago, she shared another Instagram post that captured her in a plunging pink crop top and matching booty shorts.