‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Preview Video Shocker: Devon & Elena Kiss Under The Mistletoe

The Young and the Restless spoilers preview video for the week of December 21 through 25 show a seeming Christmas miracle when Devon and Elena kiss under the mistletoe, but sometimes looks can be deceiving. Meanwhile, Phyllis grants Nick’s strongest wish while Jack and the Abbotts welcome Sally to their house for new memories as they celebrate without Dina.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) holds up a big bunch of mistletoe while she and Nick (Joshua Morrow) enjoy some time at Crimson Lights. She grins, and then she lets her boyfriend know that he can consider his biggest wish granted. Nick grins happily and seems pleased with what he will end up getting for the holiday.

At the Abbott mansion, Jack (Peter Bergman) contemplates the grand, beautifully decorated tree. Later he notes that the more, the merrier in their household, and he and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) toast to a beautiful day while welcoming Sally (Courtney Hope) to their first Christmas celebration since Dina (Marla Adams) passed away. The house seems merry and festive, and the family seems poised to have a beautiful day.

At Society, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) notes that Billy (Jason Thompson) is Santa, and that’s a moniker he’s clearly willing to accept, at least for the day. Lily (Christel Khalil) is also there, and she laughs at her boyfriend’s cute antics. While it seems that Victoria may be struggling with Billy’s new relationship, they don’t let it get in the way of their holidays, and Lily seems willing to be one big happy family with Victoria and the kids.

Finally, it’s been a challenging season for Elena (Brytni Sarpy) and Devon (Bryton James). She cheated on him with his cousin Nate (Sean Dominic), and they broke up. While she thought she still wanted Devon, Elena started to move forward with Nate, while Devon recently spent more time with Amanda (Mishael Morgan).

In a surprising moment, the preview teases that Elena and Devon find themselves standing under the mistletoe, and she cheekily tells him that there’s a special tradition that they should be honoring while standing underneath the winter flower. Devon happily complies, and the two interlock in an embrace and romantic kiss, which doesn’t seem likely given the recent storyline. Perhaps, either Devon and Elena have a dream sequence during the upcoming episodes where their subconscious reveals what could have been this year instead of what is due to the infidelity.

Y&R spoilers reveal that Amanda drops a bombshell on Devon, and it looks like he plans to help her visit her birth mother, which won’t leave much time with Elena.