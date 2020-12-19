Demi Rose Flaunts Her Insane Hourglass Curves While Standing On A Swing & Feeding A Giraffe

British bombshell Demi Rose Mawby sent her 15.4 million Instagram followers into a frenzy with her latest post. The buxom brunette wore an animal-print dress while she fed a giraffe and the combination immediately raised heart rates.

The popular social media influencer signaled via the geotag of this new post that this took place in Kenya. She teased in her caption that this was a love story, and it was easy to see why she felt that way.

Demi wore a dress from the popular online brand Pretty Little Thing. The maxi dress was made of a sheer animal-print fabric and the fabric clung to all of the model’s insane curves.

In the first photo, Demi stood facing the exotic animal. Her curvy booty was captured by the camera and she turned her head toward her shoulder as the shot was snapped. It appeared that her eyes were closed, and her brown tresses cascaded down her back.

She cupped her hands and held them out for the giraffe, who seemed quite interested in what she was offering. In the second portion of the post, Demi uploaded a fabulous video.

The clip showed Demi standing on a low swing. A moss-covered house was behind her and a stone path laid underneath her.

The giraffe stood just a few feet away from Demi. As the camera filmed, she stretched one hand out toward the animal and let it nibble some treats from her palm. She tilted her head back and looked toward the videographer throughout the short clip.

From this angle, the sheer fabric hugged her busty assets as well as her bountiful bum. In just an hour, the photo and video combination received more than 91,000 likes and accrued 670 comments from Demi’s ardent supporters.

“Wow what a beautiful picture all the way around,” a fan raved.

“Irresistibly Beautiful,” another declared.

“Hey you gorgeous angel!!!! This is awesome!!!!” a third user wrote.

“Sensual demiiiiiii,” someone else noted.

Earlier this week, Demi shared another stunning glimpse into her travels throughout Africa. During a visit to the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania, she flaunted her hourglass curves in a pose inspired by Lara Croft.

For these two snapshots, Demi wore a cap over her brunette tresses along with knee-high boots. She stood with her hands on her hips as she showed off her voluptuous figure as it was encased in a one-piece bathing suit. That sizzling-hot set of shots received nearly 575,000 likes from Demi’s millions of admirers.