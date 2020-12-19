WWE’s Sasha Banks Shows Off Plenty Of Skin While Rocking Hot Pants & Zipped-Down Crop Top

Sasha Banks took to Instagram on Saturday, December 19, to show off her blue hair and perfect physique in a series of snaps that tantalized her admirers.

The WWE superstar was in a sharing mood, as she treated her 4.9 million followers to eight photos. Banks looked stunning as she rocked some leather hot pants and a matching zipped-down crop top. The attire revealed plenty of skin, including her enviable legs and an ample amount of cleavage.

In the first photo, Banks stood in front of a wall with her hands behind her head. The wrestler flexed her muscles in the photo too, and she stared into the camera with a confident expression on her face.

The second snap depicted Banks staring into the camera while tugging onto her outfit. Her zip was pulled down further in this image, giving her followers a glimpse of her chest.

In the third snap, “The Boss” rested her foot on the wall and rested both of her palms on her toned thigh. Her face boasted a catlike expression as she showed off her feistier side.

For the fourth upload, she tilted her head to the side and gazed down the corridor, smiling and twirling her colorful hair. The fifth photo, meanwhile, saw her standing straight while keeping her upbeat expression was still intact.

The sixth image showcased “The Boss” gripping onto her leg again, only this time, she slid one of her hands toward her knee area and provided a clear shot of her manicured nails.

After that, she stood in a straight position again, rummaging her hands through her blue curls. In the final snap, she popped out her hip and grinned for the pose.

Banks bragged about her appearance in the accompanying caption, stating that no one else was on her level. Many of her followers agreed with her observation as well. Over 219,000 have hit the like button as of this writing, and some of them even took the time to voice their appreciation.

“Somebody pick me up off the floor,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Crushing it,” gushed a second Instagrammer.

Fellow Friday Night SmackDown alumn Kayla Braxton also commented via her own Instagram account, informing Banks that the revealing attire was “one of [her] best outfits to date.”

The Women’s Champion is known for stunning in crop tops. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she recently wore a glittery one that went down a treat with her admirers.