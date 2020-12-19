Ireland Baldwin Goes Braless And Rocks Schoolgirl Skirt While Showing Off Her ‘Haul’

Ireland modeled multiple looks while a carolesdaughter song played.

Ireland Baldwin showed some skin while showing off an array of different outfits in a new clothing haul video. The model wore apparel from the British luxury label House of CB for her at-home fashion show.

Ireland, 25, shared her video with her 642,000 Instagram followers on Friday, December 18. She set the footage to the carolesdaughter song “Violent,” and she chose a cozy space near her fireplace as her filming location. Her blond hair was styled with a stiff-looking wave that worked well with the nautical décor on the mantle: a massive model ship with multiple sails.

Her first outfit consisted of a brown sweater bralette and shorts, which she teamed with a chenille duster cardigan in a rich plum color. This look showed off her toned legs and washboard abs. She accessorized with a gold nameplate necklace. She left the bling on even as her ensembles began to change.

Her next look was a white floral maxi dress with a peasant-style bodice. It featured a white base color with a rustic blue floral print. A slit on one side allowed Ireland to display one of her shapely legs. This dress was followed by a similar number that was black with a pattern of pink blossoms. It had cap sleeves, a snug-fitting bust, and a low neckline. While rocking this look, Ireland decided to give her adorable pet dachshund a cuddle by cradling the cute pooch in her arms.

Ireland’s show took a saucy turn when she removed the gown’s sleeves and unzipped its back. This revealed that she was braless, and she had to cross her arms over her chest to keep her bust covered up. She frowned at the camera and turned around to look at two of her other dogs. The canines were hanging out in front of the fireplace.

She hopped up in the air to transition to a shot of her final outfit. It included an ivory bustier with a corset-style bodice and off-the-shoulder sleeves. The neckline dipped down low to showcase the round curves of her perky chest. She paired the top with a schoolgirl-style skirt. It featured pleating and a classic plaid print in red, green, and white. Ireland gave the camera a flirty smile as she turned to the side to show off more of the look.

The word “gorgeous” made many appearances in the comments section of Ireland’s post, but some of her followers found other ways to praise her. One fan compared her to her mother, actress and model Kim Basinger.

“Wow, that rack is so perky!” read one message.

“Not just beautiful but beyond,” another admirer added.

In one of her recent Instagram posts, Ireland put on an even racier display by doffing her top and posing in nothing but a pair of panties and a net-like skirt.