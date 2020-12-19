Kourtney Kardashian, 41, Flaunts Cleavage In Green Mini Dress: ‘My Presence Is A Present’

Kourtney Kardashian gave her 104 million Instagram followers a glimpse into her gift-giving strategy while posing in a sexy holiday outfit next to a lit Christmas tree.

The 41-year-old mother of three looked truly youthful in a green crushed-velvet minidress trimmed in faux white fur. The garment’s sweetheart neckline dipped low in the middle, and Kourtney’s rounded breasts pushed over the top of it. A crimson bow with a candy cane tied in it decorated the middle, making her look like a present. She paired the skimpy dress with over-the-knee patent leather red high-heel boots. For accessories, Kourtney wore large ornament inspired earrings.

In the first image, she posed sitting on a furry stool with her arm resting on her knee, revealing her dark manicure. Kourtney’s brunette locks featured a generous fringe across her forehead that framed her big brown eyes. The lengths cascaded over her toned shoulders in soft curls, reaching past her breasts.

For the second shot, Kourtney stood up, which revealed green snowflakes embroidered on the short skirt. She placed one hand on her hip, emphasizing her slender waist and flat tummy while showing off her curved hips. A hint of her creamy thighs showed before the frame cut off. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star tilted her head back and had a sensuous look on her face. She parted her full lips slightly.

Kourtney revealed that she felt her being there was a gift, and her fans seemed to agree with the sentiment. At least 1.4 million Instagram users hit the “like” button, and nearly 7,000 also took the time to leave a message. The reality TV star’s famous sisters had plenty to say about the pictures, too. While Kylie Jenner noted that her oldest sister looked cute, Khloe had some questions.

“Can you explain what’s happening here? What is this for” asked Khloe?

“Big Christmas energy and BANGS for days, Kourt. I could not love this any more than I do right now. What a gorgeous Elf on the Shelf you are,” a fan enthused.

“Girl GOALS. This picture absolutely IS the present. It’s gorgeous. What an amazing idea,” a second follower replied, including several flames and hearts.

“You know you’re hot when you look hot in Christmas ornament earrings. You are rocking it, Kourtney. You’re Santa’s helper,” gushed a third Instagram user who added a gift-wrapped box.

“You have always been my favorite! You look perfect, Kourt. I am your biggest fan. PURR,” a fourth devotee replied along with a winged heart.