Nazanin Mandi Models Sheer Lace Lingerie From Savage X Fenty

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The model is a celebrity ambassador for Rihanna’s successful brand, Savage X Fenty, and is using her most recent post to show off some of their attire.

In the first shot, Mandi stunned in a white bra that featured a blue pattern all over. The garment had thin straps and lace detailing across the top. She teamed the look with matching panties and displayed her decolletage and stomach. Mandi kept her nails short for the occasion and painted them with polish. She is a fan of body art and showed off the tattoos inked on the side of her body and right thigh. Mandi styled her curly dark shoulder-length hair down for the occasion.

The entertainer posed in front of a plain white curtain backdrop and was snapped from the thighs-up. She held onto her bottoms from both sides and gazed directly at the camera lens with her lips parted.

In the next slide, Mandi raised both her hands to her forehead and closed her eyes. She flashed a huge smile and showed off her pearly whites.

In the third frame, the former R U the Girl contestant rocked a purple lace lingerie bodysuit. The item of clothing was decorated with a floral pattern and was see-through.

Mandi tugged at her straps while being captured in front of a white bath. She continued to showcase her radiant smile while standing up.

In the fourth and final pic, Mandi sat on the edge of the tub and crossed her legs over. She spread her arms out beside her and stared at the camera.

In the tags, Mandi credited the photographer Aja Hitomi.

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 25,500 likes and over 390 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“Well this just blessed my weekend,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“You leave me speechless everytime you post omg,” another person shared.

“Always looking absolutely beautiful and gorgeous,” remarked a third fan.

“That body!! An actual queen, love both, you look great,” a fourth admirer commented.

Mandi is also an ambassador for Missguided. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a cream-colored blazer jacket with buttons of the same color from the brand. The influencer paired the ensemble with matching pants that were tucked into her knee-high snakeskin-print boots. Mandi accessorized with what is seemingly her wedding ring.