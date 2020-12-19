Tyra Banks Shows Off Her Natural Hair In Stunning New Photo

The 'Dancing With the Stars' host had a good hair day with her Smize Cream partner.

Tyra Banks went all-natural in a new photo shared to Instagram.

The 47-year-old Dancing with the Stars host wowed in a new snap after getting her hair done by her business partner, DJ Splitz. In the photo, Tyra’s usually long hair was shown in its wilder and shorter natural state after she took out her braids. The gorgeous star wore a light brown top that nearly matched her hair color as she looked off into the distance.

In the caption, Tyra noted that it was her Smize Crean partner who urged her to show off her real self to her millions of social media followers. The ABC star added that she knew her pal was a fabulous ice cream”chef,” but had no idea she was so talented with tresses until she gave her a wash and a blowout.

You can see Tyra’s photo below.

Tyra’s stunning snap received more than 14,000 likes within the first hour of posting. Many fans reacted with hearts and fire emoji, while others thanked her for showing her all-natural self to the world.

“Yes come through with the natural hair Queen,” one fan wrote.

“Super cute. You really pull off every look,” another added.

“You look like a flawless 70’s disco singer about to slay us with your vocals!” another admirer chimed in.

Others praised the former America’s Next Top Model host for being such a positive role model for Black women of all ages.

“You should do this more often so young black girls can identify and realize their beauty is their crown,” one commenter suggested to Tyra.

The supermodel rocked over-the-top outfits and wild hairstyles last season on Dancing With the Stars. She turned up in the ballroom as a blonde bombshell and channeled Nicki Minaj with a pink wig while on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition, so it’s no wonder some followers were surprised to see her real tresses.

This is not the first time Tyra got real with her fans about her hair. In 2009, during an appearance on Larry King’s CNN talk show, the model revealed that she has been wearing “fake” hair since she was 17-years-old.

“I’ve worn weaves and wigs and pieces and clip-ons and clip-outs and clip-downs,” she told the TV veteran.

Tyra revealed that her natural hair texture is “very kinky.” She also noted that Black women spend $9 billion per year on haircare products in an attempt to attain the standards of beauty that has been in their faces since childhood.

She appeared on the CNN interview with her natural locks and told the late-night host it felt “liberating.”

“I felt it was my responsibility to show as much of my real hair as possible,” Tyra explained.