‘The Challenge’ Star Mattie Breaux Says ‘Meet Me Under The Mistletoe’ In Sexy Candy Cane Outfit

Former The Challenge star Mattie Lynn Breaux teased her Instagram followers on Saturday with a sexy shot of herself holding up some mistletoe. She invited them to meet her underneath the plant, known for people choosing to kiss underneath it during the holidays.

Mattie posed in front of a gold-framed full-length mirror and wore a sexy red-and-white candy cane striped mini dress. The sleeveless garment featured a hoop hemline lined in white faux fur. Her backside reflected in the mirror tantalizingly, revealing that the outfit barely preserved her modesty. Also reflected was a gorgeously decorated Christmas tree.

The reality TV star completed the festive look with crimson crushed velvet elbow gloves, which were also lined with puffy fur and cowboy boots that featured the same furry trim, leaving a large expanse of her shapely legs bare. She lifted one arm, holding mistletoe suggestively while placing a glove-clad finger in front of her full, pursed lips, indicating that the whole thing should be a secret.

The model’s gorgeous brunette locks tumbled in loose ringlets down her back and over her shoulder from a trendy middle part with the lengths falling past her waist. Her pose also showcased an intricate bicep tattoo that featured a pinup style woman’s face with several colorful red roses.

Mattie’s followers showed the racy holiday-themed post a lot of love, with more than 10,700 hitting the like button. At least 140 also took the time to leave a comment. Several more chose to forego words, the majority using the flame emoji to express themselves instead.

“Wow! You look nearly identical to Megan Fox. Has anybody ever told you that before? I’d also meet you under the mistletoe in a hot minute,” replied one follower, who included several hearts to complete their message.

“ANY TIME!!!!!! A dream come true. I’m on my way right now, Mattie. You are so incredibly hot,” a second devotee enthused, including several heart-eye and blushing smilies with their words.

“Where are we meeting at? I’ll definitely be there! It’ll just take me five minutes. You look stunning and cute. Thanks for brightening my day,” gushed a third fan, who used a Christmas tree to complete their sentiment.

“Oh yum, Mattie! Are you an edible candy cane? Looks absolutely delicious. You are truly a piece of living art, and I adore seeing what new post you’ll share next. I can’t wait to see you back on The Challenge sometime soon, doll,” a fourth user declared, adding several crimson roses alongside their comment.