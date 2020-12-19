Kelly Gale Wears The Tiniest String Bikini As She Sweats It Out In A Sauna

Kelly Gale is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

On Saturday, December 19, the Victoria’s Secret model steamed up her page with a hot new photo that has quickly captivated her 1.4 million followers. She snapped the shot as she enjoyed a relaxing sweat session in the sauna, where she sat on top of a plush white towel with her lean legs stretched out of her. She held the camera out to the side and affixed her piercing brown eyes to its lens, all the while looking absolutely incredible in a tiny string bikini that perfectly suited her killer curves.

The brunette bombshell stunned in her itty-bitty two-piece that boasted a nude-and-white color scheme and a unique pattern. The set included a halter-style top with thin straps that tied around her neck and back, showcasing her toned arms and slender frame. Her ample cleavage was left well on display thanks to the garment’s plunging neckline, giving the shot a seriously seductive vibe. It also had a set of minuscule triangle cups that left a scandalous amount of sideboob nearly spilling out as she posed for the camera.

On her lower half, the Swedish beauty sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms with the same abstract design. The piece covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, leaving her curvy hips and shapely thighs exposed for her massive online audience to admire. It also had a curved waistband that was tied in dainty bows on either side of her hips, helping to accentuate her trim waist. The model’s flat tummy and chiseled abs were also completely bare in the shot.

Kelly added a pair of dainty hoop earrings to her scanty swimwear look, as well as a set of chain necklaces for some additional bling. Her dark locks were tied up in a messy bun, making it easy to get a good view of her striking facial features.

Fans of the brunette bombshell wasted no time in showing her latest Instagram upload some love. It has racked up more than 53,000 likes after six hours of going live, as well as hundreds of compliments for her sexy, skin-baring display.

“YOOO YOU LOOK AMAZING,” one person wrote.

“Like a Greek sculpture,” quipped another fan.

“Your body is incredible,” a third follower remarked.

“Drop-dead gorgeous,” added a fourth admirer.

Earlier this month, Kelly stunned her followers as she performed a death-defying stunt while out on a hike. In a post shared to her feed on December 3, the model was seen doing some “casual stretching” by positioning her body into a full back-bend on the edge of a cliff. The heart-racing pose also proved popular, earning over 27,000 likes and 199 comments to date.