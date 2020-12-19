Chanel West Coast Slays In Tight Leather Leggings And Sky-High Red Boots

Chanel West Coast is showing off her unique fashion sense in a series of new Instagram snaps. The Ridiculousness star shared a new upload to her feed on December 19 where she displayed her winter weather look before heading out in Aspen, Colorado.

The 33-year-old piled on the layers before walking out into the 30-degree weather and looked warm as could be. Chanel wore an oversized black fur coat that landed just above her knees. She paired the coat with leather leggings that shined when the photo was snapped. The bottoms clung to her skin and were tucked into a pair of sky-high red boots.

The boots resembled that of a puffer jacket and featured a pointy toe. The MTV star is about 5’3″ flat-footed, and with her boots on, she was almost as tall as the door behind her. To match her killer shoes, Chanel opted for a red Gucci handbag with houndstooth printing. The bag also had small details of black and green woven into it, making it look quite holiday like.

Chanel stared into the camera with a blank stare, as her long brunette locks ran down the side of her face. Her strands landed just below her bustline and featured loose waves. Her nails were perfectly manicured as always and were extra long in length with square edges.

The “Sharon Stoned” singer stood in her hotel room, with just some striped wallpaper and an open door behind her to serve as her backdrop. In her caption of the post, Chanel said the outfit was inspired by her visit to Aspen and included the snowflake and “100” emoji.

The pictures were given a lot of love immediately after they were shared, bringing in over 10,000 likes in just one hour. Hundreds of compliments piled up in the comments section, where Chanel’s fans applauded her awesome ensemble.

“Yesssss let’s talk about the shoes!” one fan wrote.

“I’m seriously living for this look,” another added.

“I’m getting Morticia Addams vibes with this hair and jacket and I’m here for it,” a third follower said.

Chanel’s winter outfit is quite the change from the ensemble’s she’s been rocking on Instagram lately. Earlier this week she wowed her millions of followers in a holiday-themed bra and miniskirt. The green and red garbs were made of latex and showed an awful lot of skin. The rapper lounged on the floor in front of some wrapped presents and ornaments, in a promotion for her album West Coast Christmas.