Paige VanZant Slays In A Pink Bikini While Sitting In Wet Sand: ‘Did Someone Say Tacos?’

Paige got wet for her latest bikini pic.

Paige VanZant shared her love for a tasty snack while getting soaked and salty in the sand. On Saturday, December 19, the popular mixed martial arts competitor took to Instagram to use one of her scorching hot bikini photos to demonstrate just how strongly she feels about tacos.

Paige, 26, can boast a following of over 2.7 million Instagram followers, thanks in part to the winning combination of humor and sexy photos that they can find on her page. Her latest post included both.

In her caption, she quipped that the seductive way she was gazing at the camera was the result of someone saying the word “tacos.” However, Paige appeared to be nowhere near a taco stand — she was pictured on a beach. She sat in the dark, wet sand that was left in the wake of the ocean’s backwash after the water retreated. The foamy swash appeared to be rolling in right as her photo was taken. Water covered her right foot, while it reached the middle of her left calf. Sea foam also swirled around her peachy posterior, which was slightly sinking in the slushy sand.

Paige leaned back, stretched her legs out in front of her, and bent both knees. Her right knee was raised a bit higher than her left. Shadows highlighted the definition of her washboard stomach as she showed off her fit physique in a pale pink string bikini. Her triangle top snugly cupped her chest in a flattering way, while the garment’s adjustable halter ties enhanced the perky appearance of her ample cleavage. All that could be seen of her matching bottoms was a single twisted side band, which stretched up high over her right hip.

Paige wore a number of bangle bracelets on her right wrist. The jewelry featured an earthy color palette and appeared to be made out of natural materials. Her blond hair was soaking wet and brushed back from her face.

Paige’s post rapidly accumulated upwards of 53,000 likes, and a large number of her fans let her know that they share her culinary weakness. However, others were seemingly too focused on the athlete’s appearance to comment on food.

“Okay okay you can have my soul,” wrote one fan in response to her pic.

“It’s absolutely insane how such a dangerous lethal woman can be so elegant like that. God works in awesome ways, stay healthy,” another admirer added.

“Damn your man is lucky,” a third devotee chimed in.

“Dear god stop fighting just be hot…. this is [fire emoji],” a fourth message read.