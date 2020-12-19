Tahlia Hall Flaunts Busty, Braless Chest In Plunging Beige Top

Tahlia Hall left little to the imagination as she showed off a ton of skin in her latest Instagram post over the weekend. The Aussie bombshell opted for a comfy style that was likely to leave her adoring fans drooling.

In the racy pic, Tahlia looked like a total smokeshow when she rocked a plunging beige top. The garment boasted long sleeves and tied around her slender midsection. The model went braless under the shirt in order to flaunt her busty chest by exposing her incredible cleavage.

She added a pair of matching spandex shorts to the ensembles as well. The bottoms hugged her muscular thighs tightly while helping to accentuate her curvy hips. She glammed up the look with some brown fingernail polish and a pair of studded earrings.

Tahlia stood with her hip pushed out dramatically for the snap. She placed one hand on her thigh as the other held up a black camera to click the selfie. Her back was arched and her chest was pushed forward while she turned her head to the side and gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

In the background of the pic, a plain white wall could be seen. A kitchen counter top and some appliances were also visible. In the caption, Tahlia revealed that she felt like showing off her outfit.

She wore her long, blond hair parted in the middle. The locks were styled in straight strands that fell down her back and lightly brushed over the tops of her shoulders.

Tahlia’s 531,000-plus followers seemed to fall in love with the post, and showed their support by clicking the like button more than 18,000 times within the first two days after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 220 messages during that time.

“You are charming,” one follower declared.

“Gorgeous and hot!!!” another wrote.

“Wow my angel you’re look gorgeous honey I love you babe,” a third comment read.

“Love your body,” a fourth person remarked.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to flashing some skin in her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking racy bathing suits, barely there lingerie, tight tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tahlia recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she wore a scanty black bikini and a see-through white top while she posed next to a helicopter. To date, that post has racked up more than 15,000 likes and over 150 comments.