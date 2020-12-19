Leanna Bartlett Arches Her Back In See-Through Neon Lingerie At The Beach

Leanna Bartlett looked like a total beach bunny in her latest Instagram snapshot on Saturday afternoon. The model slayed in a barely there underwear set that was sure to send temperatures soaring.

In the sexy photo, Leanna stunned as she opted for some see-through neon lingerie. The skimpy bra boasted bright yellow straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also included a low-cut neckline that exposed her ample cleavage. The cups of the bra featured sheer material that showed off even more skin, as well as a neon orange floral design.

The panties appeared to match, although only a small portion of them could be seen. However, the undies did give fans a peek at Leanna’s curvy hips and round booty while they accentuated her long, lean legs and killer thighs. The model added a touch of glam to the ensemble with a dainty chain and pendant around her neck.

Leanna posed on the beach for the shot. She sat on her knees with her back arched and shoulders pulled back. Her chest was pushed out slightly and one of her hands rested on her thigh. The other hand shielded her face from the sun, which illuminated her bronzed skin.

In the background, the sand stretched out behind Leanna. Some tall palm trees and a clear, blue sky was also visible.

Her long, blond hair was parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose strands that she swept over one shoulder.

Leanna’s 3.2 million followers immediately began to respond to the photo by clicking the like button more than 4,500 times within the first 30 minutes after it was published to her account. Her supporters also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 100 remarks during that time.

“You are beautiful with that bikini,” one follower wrote.

“So Stunning & Beautiful. Happy Weekend,” another stated.

“Stunning, just an absolute Beauty,” a third social media user gushed.

“Great Picture my friend,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in her online uploads. She’s often seen rocking racy bathing suits, teeny tops, skintight workout gear, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Leanna recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a bright red string two-piece with daring cutouts over the chest as she soaked up some sun at the beach. That post also proved to be popular among her followers. To date, the video has been viewed more than 90,000 times and earned over 230 comments.