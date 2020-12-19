Jennifer Aniston Rocks Bikini Top & Miniskirt As She Kisses Her Reflection In The Mirror

The actress also shared a few words of wisdom for the end of the year.

Jennifer Aniston made an eye-popping return to her Instagram page on Saturday following a long stretch of silence on the social media platform. The actress thrilled her record-breaking 35.9 million followers with a sizzling snap “from the archives” along with an important reminder for her adoring fans.

The black-and-white shot was taken by photographer Peggy Sirota, and captured the Friends alum striking a unique and impressive pose in a bathroom. She was seen lying stomach-down on the dark countertop of the vanity with her back slightly arched while stretching her lean legs back behind her.

A small mirror hung on the wall in front of her, which she pressed her pursed lips up to in order to kiss her reflection in the glass. In the caption, she reminded her massive online audience to give themselves “a little love,” and encouraged them to “hang in there” after such a long and difficult year.

As for her look in the shot, the 51-year-old went scantily clad in a skimpy string bikini. The two-piece included a halter-style top that showcased her toned arms and shoulders, while its thin band knotted tightly around her ribcage to accentuate her slender frame. The number also appeared to boast a set of patterned triangle cups, which teased a glimpse of sideboob as she performed the impressive balancing act.

Jen covered up the matching counterpart of her swimwear with a dark wash miniskirt. The garment highlighted her pert derriere as it fit snugly over her lower half, while its daringly short length offered a peek at her toned legs and shapely thighs. The tassels of her bikini bottoms spilled out from underneath its high-rise waistband, drawing eyes toward her tiny waist and flat tummy.

After the whirlwind year that 2020 has been, the Morning Show star’s sweet message certainly seemed to resonate with her fans. Over 2.8 million of them showed their appreciation by clicking the like button, while thousands more flooded the comments section with gratitude and praise.

“We needed this @jenniferaniston thank you!” one person wrote.

“Omg this is amazing!! Love you,” commented another fan.

“This made my day! You are incredible, thank you so much for always spreading love to everyone. We really appreciate it,” a third follower remarked.

“What an icon,” quipped a fourth admirer.

This was Jennifer’s first Instagram post in nearly a month, with the last addition to her feed going live on Thanksgiving day. The actress shared a trio of photos that saw her cuddling up to her new puppy, Lord Chesterfield.