‘Playboy’ Model Antje Utgaard Does The Splits In Titillating Bang Energy Video

Antje Utgaard toyed with her Instagram fans by sharing a tantalizing video on Saturday. She revealed a new Bang Energy drink promotional clip and her 1.8 million followers loved it.

The 26-year-old social media influencer teased that she was simply doing a bit of stretching to get her morning started. She wore a tiny pair of blue shorts along with a long-sleeved black shirt. Antje had her long, blond tresses parted on the side and she pulled the locks back into a long, loose ponytail.

The blonde bombshell started by stretching her body into the splits. She was filmed from behind and she began by stretching out over one leg. She looked over her shoulder and maintained a sultry facial expression as she straightened her figure, then she grinned.

The tiny blue shorts, which had Bang Energy graphics screened on them, clung to her perky booty. Antje’s long, bronzed, lean legs stretched out on either side of her and the shirt was tucked into the waistband of her shorts. The clingy top showcased her slim midsection.

A few seconds later, Antje turned her face away from the camera. She leaned forward slightly and bent her back leg. She grasped her bare toes as she pulled her foot toward her chest, producing an insane stretch.

Antje then transitioned into a yoga pose. She maintained the grasp on her back foot and bent her other leg in toward her torso. The camera angle shifted, and she held her front arm straight out with her palm facing down.

The model dipped her head slightly and had a bit of a grin on her face as she teased her followers with this incredible pose.

The clip then shifted to show Antje sitting cross-legged as she took a sip of the energy drink. Fans could see that her top had a plunging neckline that provided a substantial look at the busty assets she had hidden under the fabric.

Antje went on to do a handful of other titillating poses where she showcased her incredible curves. Then, she dropped down into the splits again as she wrapped up the clip.

“Beyond adorable! You’re the cutest little lady!” one fan remarked.

“Smoldering eyes,” another noted.

“Epic of beauty,” a third user declared.

“Stunning,” someone else replied.

Prior to this new video, Antje teased her followers with a pair of sultry snaps. She wore sheer pink garments to showcase her hourglass curves and more than 18,000 showed their love by liking the post.