Niece Waidhofer Showcases Her Assets While Asking Fans To Name Her Mom’s New Pet

Niece Waidhofer took to Instagram on Saturday to share a new photo set that, much like most of her previous updates, featured her flaunting her impressive figure. However, this post was different from the others as it mainly focused on the adorable puppy she was posing with — and the fact she had gotten it for her mother, as she explained in the caption.

In the first of the four images in the series, Niece was photographed in profile while sitting on the grass. The model wore a long-sleeved shirt with a pink-and-gray checkered design, leaving it halfway open to reveal much of her cleavage. She teamed the top with a pair of skintight black leggings and accessorized with a choker in the same color. She flashed a wide smile as her furry friend, a black-and-white Pomeranian/Siberian Husky mix, was perched on her lap with a serious look on his face.

The other three photos featured the dog in various poses, with the second and third pics showing him relaxing indoors on what looked like a beige couch with three pillows on it. The fourth shot seemed to be an older one, as the pup, which may have been just a few weeks old at that point, was photographed in what appeared to be a garden setting. Niece tagged San Antonio-based breeding service Boutique Puppies in this snap, and the company’s logo was visible on the bottom right of the photo.

In the caption, Niece explained the rules for her puppy naming contest, noting the dog’s breed and stating that the person who chooses the best name will receive a prize of $100. She also stressed that her followers should pick a wholesome name for her mom’s new pet.

In about an hour’s time, the update received more than 44,000 likes, with Niece’s admirers dropping close to 3,300 replies in the comments section. While some fans complimented Niece for her looks and her outfit, most of them took part in the contest and eagerly chimed in by suggesting some names.

“Waidwoofer,” one fan suggested.

“I’m terrible at naming pets, so unless you wanna name him Socks, I got nothing,” a second person remarked, ending the first sentence with two laughing-crying emoji. “But he is absolutely adorable!!!!”

“Pomsky McPomskyface,” a third follower quipped.

“If it must be sfj, how about Hosea?” a fourth admirer asked.

Prior to the new doggy-themed update, Niece focused on the feline side of things, rocking revealing red lingerie and wearing a pair of cat ears in a photo that received more than 121,000 likes since it was shared on Friday.