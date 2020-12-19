‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday: Liam Pledges To Make Things New

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, December 21 reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will make a solemn vow. He will declare his undying devotion to his wife after sleeping with her stepsister.

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers indicate that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) will be thrilled by her spouse’srecommitment to their vows.

Liam Spencer Pledges To Make Things New

Liam turns to his wife and promises to be a better husband to Hope, per The TV Guide. He wants to focus on his marriage and fulfill the promises that he made to her at the altar.

The Spencer heir feels that he has been neglecting his family with Hope and wants to spend more time with her and the kids. They also deserve his attention as much as Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray) does. He pledges to make things new again.

Hope is thrilled by her husband’s recommitment. She may think that he feels a little guilty for hurling accusations at her. Recently, Liam believed that she and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) were having an affair because he walked in on a one-sided conversation. When he opened the door, he saw Thomas apparently locking lips with his wife. However, Thomas was actually kissing the Hope doll.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Finn gets the vibe that something is worrying Steffy. pic.twitter.com/v5MMwIrS2n — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 18, 2020

Liam’s Guilty Feelings

Hope has correctly guessed that her spouse is feeling guilty. But, if she knew the real reason that he was guilt-ridden she would explode.

Liam slept with his ex-wife when he thought that Hope was cheating on him. He and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) downed a few tequilas and hit the sheets. Afterward, they both regretted their impulsive decision to make love.

After the truth was revealed, Liam wanted to tell Hope that he had bedded Steffy. However, the Forrester Creations co-CEO convinced him to keep quiet. He would be destroying his family and wrecking her relationship with Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) if he told Hope the truth. They agreed to keep the secret and not tell anyone that they had slept together.

But now, Liam wants Hope to know that he wants to be the best husband to her. He wants to make up for his indiscretion, even if she doesn’t know that he cheated on her.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers seem to indicate that things may get even more complicated. Finn has already picked up that Steffy is hiding something from him, as seen above. Will he unveil the truth with some clever detective work, or will Steffy and Liam’s one-night stand lead to an unexpected pregnancy?