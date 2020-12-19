Nina Dobrev Stuns In A See-Through Skirt & Black Turtleneck Top

Nina Dobrev looked incredible for her most recent Instagram share on Saturday afternoon. The former Vampire Diaries star wowed her adoring fans as she opted for a glam look.

In the sexy snaps, Nina looked drop dead gorgeous while wearing a see-through navy blue and black skirt with sparkly embellishments. The garment fit high on her midsection and accentuated her tiny waist in the process.

The ruched skirt hung just above her ankles. The sheer material allowed fans to peek through at her long, lean legs and cop a look at her black briefs underneath.

Nina added a black turtleneck top to the ensemble. The shirt featured long sleeves as it clung to her ample bust and flat tummy. She tucked the top into the bottoms and accessorized the style with a pair of dangling gold earrings and a bracelet on her wrist. She completed the look with some dark heels.

In the first photo, Nina stood with one leg pushed out and an arm behind her back. She looked down towards the ground, seemingly to admire her outfit. The second shot featured her staring into the camera with a bright smile on her face.

In the next slide she held her skirt out with both hands while appearing to twirl around in circles. The final pic showed Nina posing with her backside toward the camera as she flashed her pert posterior and peeked over her shoulder.

In the background of the snaps, a bright blue sky complete with fluffy white clouds could be seen. Some green grass and a row of windows was also visible. In the caption, Nina revealed that her outfit was made by Dior.

She wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle. The locks were styled in cascading waves that hung down her back and tumbled over both of her shoulders.

Nina’s 21.4 million followers seemed to fall in love with the post. The pics garnered more than 375,000 likes and over 3,200 comments within the first 25 minutes after they went live on the platform.

“SHE’S A BEAUTY!!” one follower declared.

“Wow amazing beautiful,” another gushed.

“I’M SPEECHLESS,” a third social media user wrote.

“I’M CRYING YOU ARE PERFECTION,” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nina doesn’t appear to mind showing some skin in her online uploads. She was recently snapped showcasing her ample cleavage in a pink bra as she wrapped herself in a blanket. To date, that post has reached over 1.4 million likes and garnered over 5,400 comments.