Angeline Varona Exposes Serious Cleavage In A Tiny Red Bikini For New Instagram Selfie

Angeline Varona wowed her 2.7 million Instagram followers with a brand-new update on December 19. The sizzling-hot post showed a picture where the Bang Energy model flaunted her enviable figure in a tiny red bikini.

The bombshell sported a skimpy bikini top that boasted triangle-style cups that were cut so small that it barely contained her voluptuous breasts. The deep neckline allowed her to expose much of her décolletage, and the tight fit of the garment pushed her breasts inward, which made her cleavage pop. The thin clear straps clung to her shoulders for support, with another pair of straps wrapped around her back.

She wore a matching pair of bottoms. The thong featured a tiny piece of fabric that only covered what was necessary. The waistline dipped so low, close to her privates. The cut helped accentuate her taut tummy and flat abs. Its high leg cuts revealed plenty of skin around her groin area and accentuated her slender hips, as well as her toned thighs. The bold-colored swimwear complemented her flawless complexion.

In the risqué snapshot, Angeline was dressed in her scanty bathing suit, standing in front of a big mirror. She was in her apartment in Miami, Florida, as the geotag noted. The room she was in was bright as sunlight filled the whole place, and the white interior also helped brighten up the area.

She occupied mostly one side of the frame, standing with her legs parted. She was holding her phone with her left hand, angling the mobile device in front of her shoulder. The babe raised her other hand to the back of her head as she gazed at her phone’s screen and smiled as she took the selfie. Her cat was included in the image, and the furry pet could be seen gazing at her owner.

The internet personality left her brunette hair loose and let its long strands fall on her back. She wore a gold bangle and a minimalistic ring as her accessories. She also had her nails painted with white polish.

In the caption, Angeline mentioned the Clover dating app, urging her followers to download the mobile application. She made sure to tag the company’s Instagram page in the photo.

The brand-new social media share earned more than 99,200 likes and upward of 1,500 comments in just under a day. Some of her avid online supporters flocked to the comments section to leave compliments about her latest jaw-dropping display, while countless others were speechless and opted to use a trail of emoji.

“Wow! So hot!! I can’t handle this,” a fan wrote.

“Great pic! Looking so good in red,” added another follower.