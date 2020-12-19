Morgan Ketzner Rocks Powder Blue String Bikini At The Pool

Morgan Ketzner looked ready to hit the beach in a stunning new Instagram snap, which she posted to her account over the weekend. The blond beauty stunned as she served up a steamy look for the camera.

In the racy pic, Morgan looked like a million bucks as she opted for a powder blue string bikini. The top included thin spaghetti straps that tied around her neck and back while accentuating her toned arms and shoulders. It also featured a low-cut neckline that exposed her ample cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms tied over her narrow hips and clung to her slim midsection as they emphasized her killer thighs. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display in the pic.

Morgan stood outside as the sunlight washed over her and illuminated her bronzed skin. She had one leg crossed over the other and both of her arms resting at her sides. Her back was slightly arched and her shoulders were pulled back as she tilted her head to the side and wore a steamy expression on her face.

In the background of the shot, some tall trees and other green foliage could be seen. A blue umbrella and a metal fence were also visible, as well as some beige lounge chairs. A bright blue sky could also be spotted overhead.

In the caption of the post, Morgan encouraged her followers to like the photo by double tapping on the picture. She also geotagged her location as Scottsdale, Arizona.

Her sandy blond hair was parted to the side. The long locks were styled in flirty waves that cascaded down her back and tumbled over one of her shoulders.

Morgan’s 632,000-plus followers didn’t waste any time showing their approval for the snap. The photo garnered more than 28,000 likes within the first day after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also filled the comments section with over 800 messages.

“This is definitely your color!” one follower stated.

“Wow awesome,” another wrote.

“Stunningly beautiful,” a third comment read.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” remarked a fourth social media user.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to stepping in front of the camera in revealing outfits. She’s become well known for showcasing her fit figure in racy looks.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Morgan recently dropped jaws in a pair of teeny Daisy Dukes and a billowy crop top as she hung out by the swimming pool. That post has racked up more than 12,000 likes and over 470 comments thus far.