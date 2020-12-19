Laurence Bédard Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Lace Lingerie In Stunning Black-And-White Photos

On Saturday, December 19, Canadian model Laurence Bédard started off the weekend by sharing a series of stunning black-and-white photos with her 2.9 million Instagram followers.

For the photo shoot, the 27-year-old wore lingerie that left little to the imagination. The set featured a plunging black bra with lace paneling and a pair of matching high-waisted underwear. Her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and lean legs were put on display. She paired the lingerie with a sheer short-sleeved dressing gown. The beauty also styled her short hair in loose waves and a deep side part, giving her additional glamour.

In the first image, Laurence turned slightly to the side and stood with her legs crossed. She held onto her robe and looked directly at the camera lens.

For the following picture, she moved closer to the photographer and raised up both of her arms with a small smile playing on her lips. The final photo consisted of a close-up shot that focused on her upper body and gorgeous face.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation implored her followers to let her know which of the three photos did they prefer. She also credited the professional photographer known as Donat on social media with taking the pictures. In addition, she noted that her lingerie was from the brand Marie Mur.

Fans flocked to the comments section to share their opinions regarding the photo set.

“2 because your eyes are smiling,” wrote one admirer, adding a raised hand emoji to the end of the comment.

“I like 2 you can see more of you and you’re beautiful,” added a different devotee, along with a heart-eye, red heart, and three fire emoji.

Some commenters, however, noted that they were unable to pick a favorite image.

“Impossible to choose,” stated an admirer.

“d) All of the above!!! It’s always all of the above!!!” remarked another Instagram user.

Laurence engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 59,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Laurence has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing outfits.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a low-cut top and figure-hugging faux leather pants. That post has been liked over 58,000 times since it was shared.