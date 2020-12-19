Elizabeth Hurley, 55, Shows Off Her Ample Assets In Blue Mini Dress To Tease ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Cameo

Elizabeth's outfit had plenty of sparkle.

Elizabeth Hurley rocked a revealing number to tease her appearance on the British reality series Strictly Come Dancing. She took to Instagram on Saturday, December 19, to announce her cameo on tonight’s episode of the televised dance competition.

Elizabeth, 55, shared a photo of herself wearing the look that she chose for her appearance, and it was one that fit right in with the glitzy outfits worn by the show’s professional dancers and their celebrity partners. She dazzled in a mini dress that was a brilliant shade of aqua. It was constructed out of confetti dot sequin fabric that provided plenty of sparkle. However, the piece’s daringly wide-cut neckline ensured that most of her fans’ eyes were not drawn to her attire. The opening plunged down to the bottom of the bust, where a seam provided structure and support. The design outstandingly displayed the Austin Powers actress’ ample assets.

Elizabeth’s dress had a snug fit that showed off her body’s fabulous shape. It appeared to feature ruching on the sides for some added texture. The garment’s short skirt bared her toned thighs, while long, loose sleeves with cuffs gave the number one winter-appropriate element.

The Runaways star opted to wear her dark brunette hair styled in tousled waves with a sultry side part. She gazed at the camera seductively while posing inside an opulent room. Her back was pressed up against a huge mirror with a gilded frame. She casually rested her right arm on the back of a chair with a similar ornate gold frame and dark upholstery that featured a grid pattern. A gold accent pillow with a leaf pattern and fringe trim was propped against the chair’s back.

Liz’s Instagram followers seemed to approve of her look, as evidenced by the enthusiastic responses that they left in the comments section. However, many of their messages mentioned her physical attributes, not her style. Her post also racked up over 38,000 likes during the first hour it was up on her page.

“The thoughts you give me definitely puts me on Santa’s naughty list,” confessed one fan.

“Oh dear sweet baby Jesus you’re a goddess,” another admirer gushed.

“Rack attack!” wrote a third commenter.

“Beautiful Chest in that blue dress,” read a fourth message that was punctuated with a long string of fire emoji.

Elizabeth has made it no secret that she’s a fan of Strictly Come Dancing. In a previous post that included a video of her rocking skimpy swimwear, she revealed that she was trying to find a way to watch the show while she was in Latvia. She also revealed that she was rooting for Caroline Quentin, who was later eliminated.