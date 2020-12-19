Bri Teresi Poses Topless On The Slopes Of Lake Tahoe

Model/influencer Bri Teresi — who is well-known for her work with the iconic fashion brand Guess — returned to Instagram on Saturday afternoon with two of the steamiest snapshots to hit her timeline recently. In the multi-pic update, the Auburn, California product was snapped on the slopes of Lake Tahoe in her winter coat with a pair of snow boots and goggles.

And while that is precisely the gear one would want to stave off the cold, Teresi counteracted the effects of the ensemble by posing topless and in a bikini bottom beneath her wide-open coat. As a result, she brought a blast of heat to the snowy scene with her bare tummy, lissome legs and a stunning showing of cleavage.

The 26-year-old used the caption to ask her 1.1 million followers if she ought to be snowboarding in her ultra-revealing attire. Meanwhile, she credited Vava Vay-Vah as the boutique behind her skimpy bottom.

Fans were clearly over the moon for Teresi’s sexy share, double-tapping it to the 4,000-like mark and beyond in little more than an hour’s time. They had no qualms about gushing over the gorgeous display, either, filling the comments section with virtual catcalls.

“I am surprised all the snow didn’t melt..” wrote one smitten supporter. “WOW [flushed face emoji]”

“Classy shot and awesome background too,” added a second commenter.

“So gorgeous and damn sexy,” raved a third follower. “As usual smoking hot.”

“You’re awesome!!!” declared a fourth admirer. “You always look so amazing and beautiful.”

Both of the uploaded snaps were medium-wide shots in which Teresi posed confidently with her slender legs spread. Behind her, a plethora of snow-covered pine trees combined with the powder-laden ground to create a picturesque backdrop for the sultry spread.

Teresi’s head was topped by a furry hood while her goggles rested atop her forehead. Nevertheless, the Guess girl’s bright blond locks flowed out from under it, draping over her dainty neck and perky bustline in the process.

Her white, puffer-style coat was left open in both pics, which put her sizable cleavage on full display. Furthermore, her taut, gym-honed abs and bare navel were prominently displayed center-frame.

Teresi’s bikini bottom was particularly minuscule, covering very little beyond her NSFW zone. Just below them, her lengthy legs added further sizzle to the presentation.

The only significant difference between the captures was Teresi’s expression. She focused her piercing eyes away from the camera in the first shot while staring into its lens directly in the second. However, she projected sheer sensuality with both looks.

Earlier in the week, Teresi flaunted her incredible figure in a full-motion update in which she rocked an equally revealing bikini.