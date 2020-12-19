CJ Sparxx Poses Seductively In A Pink Ruffled Thong Bikini In Saint Thomas

CJ Sparxx went into full bombshell mode as she showed some skin in her latest Instagram upload over the weekend. The stunning brunette looked to be having the time of her life as she had some fun in the sun in The Virgin Islands.

In the racy pics, CJ looked hotter than ever in a pink ruffled thong bikini. The skimpy top boasted slim straps that showed off her muscled arms and shoulders. The garment also featured a plunging neckline that exposed her massive cleavage.

The matching thong bottoms included ruffled trim and were pulled up high over her narrow hips and fit snugly around her slender midsection. They also accentuated her muscled thighs and long, lean legs.

CJ’s flat tummy and killer abs were also highlighted in the snaps. However, it was her pert posterior that stole the show in the snaps. She accessorized the look with bracelets on her wrist and some reflective sunglasses.

In the first photo, CJ posed seductively on a boat. She sat with her legs apart as she arched her back and tilted her head back with her arms wide open and a smile on her face.

The second shot featured CJ with both of her hands resting behind her as she lifted her booty up and closed her eyes as her hair blew in the wind. The next slide saw the model sitting on a neon green raft with her legs in the water. In the final pic she posed with her backside toward the camera and her knees bent as someone splashed water on her derriere.

CJ’s long, dark hair was parted to the side and styled in loose strands that hung down her back.

In the caption of the post, she revealed that after making the decision to get sober she never thought she would have fun in her life again. However, she admitted that being sober has been a gift and allowed her to have more fun than ever.

CJ’s over 1 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the photos. The pics garnered more than 7,900 likes and over 180 comments within the first 15 hours after they were published to her account.

“You’re amazing babe! So proud of you,” one follower wrote.

“Aw babe this is amazing so happy for you!” another gushed.

“So inspired by you CJ!!!!! Love this so much. The photo and the caption and YOU,” declared a third user.

“Prettiest girl ever,” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, CJ recently posed in a minuscule green bikini while in the shower.