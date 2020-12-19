Hunter McGrady Looks Pretty In Pink While Out In The Snow

Voluptuous bombshell Hunter McGrady surprised her 710,000 Instagram followers with her latest share, a stunning snap taken outdoors in a scenic spot. A thick layer of snow blanketed the ground, and there were several bare shrubs in the background, as well as a massive tree trunk stretching up out of the frame and a green branch extending into the picture. A charming house could be spotted in the background surrounded by a wooden fence, but Hunter’s beauty remained the focal point of the shot.

She looked pretty in pink, and showed off her curvaceous figure in a sweatsuit from her own size-inclusive brand, All Worthy. The sweatshirt featured a cut-out detail on one shoulder, adding a unique embellishment to the casual ensemble. Drawstrings dangled down her ample assets, and the fabric stretched over her curves without clinging too tightly. The sweatpants she wore likewise draped over her figure, and she was crouched down next to a rustic snowman with two twigs as arms, a few candies to craft a face, and a knit cap.

Hunter likewise stayed warm in a furry white hat that was placed atop her long blond locks, which tumbled down her chest in an effortlessly tousled style. Two braided straps hung down from the ear flaps and ended in whimsical white pom poms, making for an eye-catching look. She mentioned in the caption that the hat was from the brand Free People.

Hunter had her sweatpants tucked into some white boots from Target that were halfway undone, and she finished off the ensemble with a delicate necklace that sparkled at her chest, a few bracelets, and colorful gloves.

Hunter paired the wintery snap with a caption that admitted she wasn’t the most skilled at crafting snow creatures, and her followers loved the seasonal share. The post received over 3,700 likes within two hours of going live, as well as 63 comments from her eager audience.

“At least she’s a stylish snowman! And you look beautiful,” one fan wrote, referencing Hunter’s caption.

“Wow I need this sweatsuit!” another follower commented, loving Hunter’s look.

“I love this picture!” a third fan remarked.

“Haha OMG that snow lady is super short – she needs some heels!” another follower added, including a series of emoji in the cheeky comment.

