’90 Days Fiance’ Star Larissa Lima Channels Flashes Major Cleavage In Borat-Inspired Lime Monokini With Mesh

Larissa Dos Santos Lima looked smoking hot in her most recent Instagram update. The 90 Day Fiance star left very little to the imagination when she flashed her bodacious figure for her 717,000 followers on Saturday, December 19.

The reality star, who originally hails from Brazil, teased that Borat looked different in her caption. Those who followed the Sacha Baron Cohen movies, know the infamous lime monokini swimsuit. In the pic, she wore a similar outfit.

Larissa went full bombshell in the ensemble. The lime straps only covered her nipples, leaving the rest of her breasts exposed. She proudly flaunted her deep cleavage, underboob, sideboob, and her bronzed décolletage as she posed for the camera.

On her lower half, the brunette wore mesh bottoms with an elasticated waist. The waistband drew attention to her toned midsection and tiny waist. Larissa’s curvy hips were put on display. She also showcased the tattoos on her thighs through the sheer fabric.

The 34-year-old styled her long black tresses in a middle part. She allowed her raved mane to tumble down her back and shoulders in casual disarray. She also wore some earrings, a bangle, and a ring to complete her look.

Larissa posed in a bedroom with a bed behind her. The headboard had fairy lights draped across it, while the fluffy gray pillow added texture and warmth to the room. Next to the bed was a bedside table with a lamp on it.

The influencer modeled her outfit by placing her index finger on her chin as if she was deep in thought. She looked up and pursed her lips while seemingly contemplating something. Her body faced the lens, allowing for a terrific view of her surgically-enhanced figure.

Larissa’s fans showered her with praise in the comments section. They loved her take on the well-known character and flooded her with a slew of comments. The photo has also accumulated more than 3,000 likes since she posted it an hour ago.

One fan immediately weighed in with a comparison of their own.

“Borat looks different, and you wear it better,” they raved.

Another tried to get Larissa to undress by appealing to her vanity.

“Lime green isn’t the most flattering color for you; take it off,” they teased.

An admirer complimented her sense of humor.

“I love it when hot girls are funny too,” they wrote before adding heart and laughing emoji.

A fourth Instagrammer declared their feelings.

“You are so hot, babe. Wish you were mine because I would treat you better. I love you,” they gushed.