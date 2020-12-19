Georgina Mazzeo Flaunts Fit Physique In Revealing Activewear

On Saturday, December 19, Venezuelan model Georgina Mazzeo started off the weekend by sharing a series of stunning snaps with her 2.6 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 29-year-old posing on a brick walkway in front of gorgeous green foliage and a white building. She flaunted her fit physique in revealing activewear from the clothing company Tiger Mist. The set featured a tropical print cropped tank top that had been partially unzipped and a pair of high-waisted bike shorts with ruched detailing. She accessorized the sporty look with earrings, a purse with a chain strap, and a red string bracelet.

For the casual photo shoot, the brunette bombshell wore her luscious locks down. Her nails were also manicured and painted a flattering brown color.

In the first image, Georgina faced forward and placed one of her hands on the walkway railing, as she bent one of her knees. She looked at the camera lens with a small smile playing on her lips.

She moved away from the railing and turned to the side in the following photo. She looked over her shoulder and continued to focus her gaze on the photographer.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation made reference to her outfit.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 75,000 likes. Quite a few of Georgina’s followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments in both English and Spanish. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Gorgeous,” wrote one fan, adding a string of fire emoji to the end of the comment.

“You are really beautiful, don’t know how to explain your beauty because it’s beyond any explanation but trust me you are the most beautiful thing I [have] ever seen in my life,” remarked another admirer.

“Always beautiful,” added a different devotee, along with a red heart emoji.

Georgina engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the model has shown off her amazing assets. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a tiny two-piece swimsuit. That post has been liked over 200,000 times since it was shared.