Holly Sonders Laments Instagram Censorship While Sporting Skimpy, Mesh Top

With her latest Instagram update, television host turned social media sensation Holly Sonders made it clear that she wants to give her half-million followers the most revealing looks at her shapely, gym-honed physique possible. The post, which appeared on her tempting timeline on Saturday morning, included a caption lamenting the fact that she had to doctor her sexy shares to make them more palatable for the platform.

Nevertheless, the stunning 33-year-old attached a pair of provocative pictures that showed her posing suggestively in a skimpy, mesh top and matching micro miniskirt that left little to the imagination. And while both shots appeared to have been edited to obscure her NSFW areas, the sensuous spread still yielded significant eye candy for her adoring masses to enjoy.

In addition to commenting on censorship, Sonders made it known that fans could see her in more intimate detail on her personal page. And while she may have had her fair share of takers, the post’s comments section was flush with replies praising her look in the edited photos.

“I think the first pic is once of your greatest,” wrote one follower, which prompted Sonders to reply, “You should see it uncropped.”

“You look like a Bond girl,” opined another admirer. “My name is James [heart emoji].”

“Absolutely stunning Holly,” gushed a third fan of the pictorial.

“Don’t you dare listen to them,” pleaded a fourth devotee in reference to Instagram’s apparent directive.

Less than 30 minutes after her sultry share went live, it had already inspired 2,000-plus double-taps.

Sonders looked to be sitting in a black, leather-backed chair in both shots with her legs spread. However, the snapshots were cropped to the point that only her knees and the tops of her thighs could be seen at the lower edge of the frame.

Contrastingly, her famously perky bustline was on full display in the pics as her semi-sheer top conformed perfectly to its curvature. A blur effect looked to have been applied to the images in order to dilute any showing of her nipples, but a significant showing of skin remained.

The first side was particularly steamy as she allowed her neck strap to dangle, although it also looked as though she had lifted her miniskirt in the second slide. Throughout the spread, though, she raised the temperature in the room with smoldering eyes, her full, glistening lips and an impressive mane that was dark brown with lighter highlights.

