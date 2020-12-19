Lucy Robson Flaunts Her Sculpted Booty In A Skintight Neon Pink Bodysuit

Golf hottie Lucy Robson thrilled her 909,000 Instagram followers with her most recent share, a steamy shot in which she flaunted her curves in a hot pink ensemble. The photo was taken out on the golf course, as many of her smoking-hot snaps are, and Lucy’s outfit was from the online retailer Fashion Nova. She has rocked the label on her Instagram page many times before, and made sure to tag the brand’s own Instagram account in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

The garment was nearly backless, with nothing but two thin straps criss-crossing her back, revealing plenty of her sun-kissed skin. Her shoulders and slender arms were exposed in the piece, and the fabric stretched over her ample assets, hugging her curves. The bottom portion was skintight, clinging to every inch of her sculpted posterior and toned thighs. The vibrant pink hue had a bit of a Barbie vibe, and it looked gorgeous with her blond locks and pale skin. The lower half of the bodysuit was high-waisted, and the cut accentuated her hourglass shape by emphasizing her slim waist.

She had her body positioned so that she was facing away from the camera in a pose that highlighted her bombshell body. She held a golf club in her hands, and tagged the brand in the picture, in case her followers were interested in looking into the types of clubs she used.

Lucy’s blond locks were pulled up in a high ponytail, with a few strands remaining loose to frame her stunning features. She even matched her elastic to her ensemble, the bright color standing out against her silky tresses.

Lucy stood near a large tree in the shade, although the sun shone down on the grass in the distance, illuminating the area and the natural beauty all around her.

She paired the sexy shot with a cheeky caption, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The post received over 12,900 likes within one hour of going live, as well as 307 comments from her eager fans.

“Wow,” one fan wrote simply, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

“Nice rear view!” another follower chimed in, loving Lucy’s curves.

“Completely stunning!!” a third fan remarked.

“Not looking at the putter for sure,” yet another commented flirtatiously.

Lucy loves to showcase her bombshell body in revealing looks while out on the course. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Lucy shared a snap in which she rocked another sexy Fashion Nova bodysuit. That particular look was crafted from a dark gray fabric with neon piping that accentuated her hourglass shape. The piece also had a sultry lace-up detail on the front, showing off a serious amount of cleavage.