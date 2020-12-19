Report Raises Questions About Mitch McConnell’s Margin Of Victory, Calling It ‘Water Into Wine-Style Miracle’

A new report is raising questions about Mitch McConnell’s margin of victory in his Senate re-election, saying that a resounding win despite a very low approval rating appears to be a “turning water into wine-style miracle.”

The analysis from DCReport noted that going into 2020, many voters in Kentucky appeared to be angry with McConnell’s performance, pointing out that at one point he had an 18 percent approval rating before climbing to 39 percent just before November. Despite what appeared to be a significant handicap with voters, McConnell was able to win by close to 20 points over Democratic challenger Amy McGrath.

The report pointed out that McConnell seemed to overperform in a number of traditional Democratic strongholds, winning counties he had never won before. The outlet said that the anomalies were enough to justify a deeper investigation of the voting totals.

“Even as Republicans across the country still insist that the election was rife with fraudulent Democratic votes, no one’s asking how McConnell managed one of the most lopsided landslides of the Nov. 3 election. They should,” the report noted. “An investigation of Kentucky voting results by DCReport raises significant questions about the vote tallies in McConnell’s state.”

Sarah Silbiger / Getty Images

McConnell has become a target for many on the left, especially after he led the process to rush the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg earlier in the year. McConnell had blocked Barack Obama from nominating a replacement to Antonin Scalia after his death in February 2016, saying it was too close to the presidential race and insisting that voters decide. McConnell was accused of going back on that stance this year, drawing the ire of many critics.

The outlet went on to note that many of those claiming that Donald Trump was cheated out of his victory pointed to Dominion voting machines, pointing out that the machines used in Kentucky were from a competitor, Election Systems & Software (ES&S). The analysis from DCReport was not able to point to any concrete accusations of wrongdoing, but instead appeared to turn some of Trump’s own claims against his side, noting that one legal filing from Trump allies claimed that some votes intended for Biden ended up flipping to Trump.

“So Trump’s own legal team, instead of providing evidence of fraud by Biden’s side, may have inadvertently revealed fraud benefiting Trump,” the outlet noted. “In describing a deliberate, vendor installed, machine-controlled algorithm automatically taking a percentage of Biden’s votes and giving them to Trump, they certainly are outlining how fraud could have been executed.”