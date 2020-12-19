Just 56 Percent Of Americans Say Joe Biden Is Their President, Poll Says

A Friday survey from Rasmussen Reports claims that just 56 percent of likely U.S. voters polled believe that President-elect Joe Biden is their commander-in-chief. Conversely, 34 percent said he is not the head of state, and 10 percent of respondents said they weren’t sure. The findings come days after Biden was certified winner of the 2020 election by the Electoral College.

Across party lines, 84 percent of Democrats said Biden is their president, while just 28 of Republicans and 51 of individuals not affiliated with either coalition said the same. Elsewhere, 61 percent of Republicans said Biden is not their head of state, and 34 of those unaffiliated with either major party said the same.

Interestingly, the poll found that just 52 percent of those surveyed said that their friends and family believe that Biden is their leader, while 32 said they don’t, and another 16 said they are undecided.

“Looking back at the presidential election, [Donald] Trump voters overwhelmingly say they voted for the president, but only 56% of Biden voters say they were voting for him rather than against the president,” Rasmussen Reports wrote.

As The Inquisitr reported, the pollster previously found that that nearly half of Americans — 47 percent — believe that Democrats stole the 2020 race. The majority who held such a belief came from the GOP — 61 percent of Republicans said it was “very likely” that the Democratic Party won the election unfairly, while the same amount of Democrats said that it was “not at all likely.

Leigh Vogel / Getty Images

According to Breitbart’s John Nolte, the inquiry on family and friends’ beliefs in the recent survey is a more accurate reflection of America as a whole.

“Interestingly enough, when asked the family/friends question, as in, ‘Do your family and friends consider Biden their president?’ that number drops to just 52 percent. The reason that’s interesting is that pollsters have discovered the ‘family/friends’ question is more accurate than a direct question.”

Nolte paralleled the findings of the survey with purported Democratic efforts to undermine the legitimacy of Republican Presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump. He also expressed support for Trump’s claims of voter fraud in cities like Philadelphia, Detroit, Atlanta, and Milwaukee.

“I don’t know what happened. I don’t know if there was enough fraud to overturn the results,” he said before suggesting that the outcry over the allegations could mean foul play.

Regardless of the reason for the division, Trump appears set to continue refusing to acknowledge the legitimacy of Biden’s presidency. As reported by New York Magazine, Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, predicted that Trump plans to continue undermining Biden’s presidency after he leaves the White House in the lead-up to a purported 2024 presidential campaign.