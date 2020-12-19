Ana Cheri Hops Around In Festive Bra Covered With Bells And Sucks On A Candy Cane

Ana wore a holiday-themed outfit in her 'nice' video.

Ana Cheri showed off her “nice” side while bringing some spice to her Instagram feed on Saturday, December 19. The model rocked a festive look and tempted her viewers with a holiday treat in a Christmas-themed video.

Ana’s merry performance took place near a staircase in front of a flocked Christmas tree decorated with ornaments and twinkling lights. She rocked a bra top festooned with rows of tiny jingle bells. The garment featured a multicolored plaid pattern. Red rope detailing trimmed the neck to help showcase her voluptuous bust. The top’s shoulder straps almost looked too thin to support her ample assets as she moved in a manner that made her silver bells tinkle and bounce.

Ana’s jolly outfit included a few elf-like details. Around her neck, she wore a pointy white jester collar. A plush Santa hat with a fluffy pompom on its tip covered the top of her brunette curls. The word “Nice” was embroidered on the cap’s furry band in red cursive lettering.

Ana sported a white skirt that somewhat resembled a tree skirt, due to its round shape. She hopped up to make the skirt rise up a bit, and she playfully spun around so that it twirled around her curvy body. The piece was short, allowing her to show off her thigh-high stockings. They featured a red-and-white striped pattern similar to that of the candy cane that she held in one hand.

The sweet peppermint treat was still wrapped in clear plastic, but this didn’t stop Ana from sticking its crook in her mouth and seductively sucking on it to conclude her tantalizing video. During her brief performance, she exhibited her joyful holiday spirit by smiling and smirking at the camera.

The soundtrack that the fitness influencer chose for her fun footage was a snippet from Ariana Grande and Liz Gillies’ version of the sensual seasonal classic, “Santa Baby.” The lyric she used was an assurance to Santa that the singer had “been an awfully good girl.”

Ana’s early Christmas gift to her 12.5 million followers garnered over 30,000 likes in less than an hour. Her fans also left scores of responses in the comments section, some of which were a bit naughty.

“Lucky candy cane,” wrote one envious admirer.

“Jingle all the way absolutely gorgeous,” read another message.

“I want to see you naughty babe,” commented a third fan.

When Ana flaunts her fantastic physique on social media, her photos and videos usually have more of a summery vibe. As reported by The Inquisitr, she appeared to be in a tropical locale when she got down on her knees to pose in the sand for a racy pic.