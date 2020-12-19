‘OG Insta Golf Girl’ Paige Spiranac Puts On A Busty Show In Ultra-Tight Pink Mini Dress

Paige Spiranac — better known as the “OG Insta golf girl” online — caught the eye of her adoring fans on Saturday morning. The stunning model flaunted her epic curves while spending some time outside in her latest Instagram share.

In the sexy shot, Paige looked hotter than ever as she put on a busty show in an ultra-tight pink mini dress. The outfit featured thin straps that showcased her muscled arms and shoulders. It also included a square neckline that put her massive cleavage on full display.

The garb fit snugly around her petite waist and hugged her curvy hips in the process. The skirt fell high over her muscular thighs to show off even more skin.

Paige stood with her hip pushed out and one leg in thrust forward. She pulled her shoulders back and rested one hand over her thigh as the other held on to a large bag of golf clubs at her side. Her back was arched slightly as she stared straight ahead into the camera with a flirty smile on her lips.

In the background of the shot, some sunlight could be seen peek through a large green bush. In the caption, Paige told her followers that she was excited to team up with a new company.

Her long, blond hair was parted down the center. The locks were styled in sleek strands that curled a bit at the ends as they spilled over both of her shoulders.

Paige’s over 2.9 million followers made quick work of showing their love and support for the post by clicking the like button more than 37,000 times within the first 30 minutes after it was uploaded to her timeline. her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave over 570 remarks about the pic during that time.

“There putter covers are on point!!” one follower stated.

“Enjoyed your last podcast!! Keep up the good work and raw talk!!” another gushed.

“So gorgeous and beautiful,” a third comment read.

“You always kill it baby doll,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The athlete’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her sport sexy outfits as she swings her clubs. She’s often seen rocking tight pants, short skirts, teeny tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Paige grabbed the attention of her followers when she opted for a pair of snug black leggings and a wine-colored crop top as she worked on her swing. That video has been viewed more than 745,000 times and earned over 1,800 comments to date.