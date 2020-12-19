Vivica A. Fox, 56, Shakes Her Booty In A Leopard-Print Bathing Suit During Vacation In Mexico

Actress Vivica A. Fox shared a fabulous Instagram update with her 1.5 million followers on Saturday morning. The 56-year-old beauty explained that she was taking a well-earned vacation and she was clearly ready for some fun in the sun. By the looks of things, her trip got off to a fabulous start.

Vivica’s Instagram post included two still shots and one short video. The geotag signaled that she was in the Tulum area of Mexico and the setting looked luxurious and stunning.

The stunner wore a brown floppy hat and dark sunglasses as she posed outdoors in the pool area. Palm trees could be seen in the background and a gorgeous blue sky dotted with fluffy white clouds was overhead.

She added hoop earrings and let her dark tresses tumble down her back in loose curls. Vivica chose a leopard-print one-piece bathing suit for her poolside outing and it showcased her incredible physique perfectly.

In the first photo, Vivica leaned one arm against a rock wall next to her. Her free hand was holding her hat in place and she cocked a hip as she flaunted her long, lean legs.

The suit had a thin strap that crossed over Vivica’s neck and held the garment in place. The piece allowed her to flaunt a hint of the busty assets hidden under the leopard-print swimsuit.

The second part of Vivica’s Instagram post was a short video. It started by showing the stunning pool and gorgeous spot where she was staying. The actress was then seen shaking her hips as she started to dance and turn.

Vivica continued to dance and turned to flaunt her booty. She put one hand on her hip at one point, and she raised her arms over her head at times as well. The 56-year-old entertainer was clearly having a blast.

The final snapshot showed Vivica’s confidence as well as her stunning physique. She leaned her perky booty against the wall along with one bare foot from a bent leg.

She pursed her lips as she looked toward the camera. One hand was placed on a curvy hip and the other rested on the brim of her hat. In her caption, she teased that there was more to come and she added a lengthy list of hashtags.

“You look amazing,” one fan raved.

“GET IT GIRL,” another teased.

Vivica noted that she’s been working hard and had earned this downtime. A few weeks ago, she was promoting one of her new projects and looked incredible in an Adidas x Ivy Park ensemble that showed off her breathtaking physique.