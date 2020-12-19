Trump-Supporting Lawyer Lin Wood Mocked For Writing ‘Plenty Of Perjury’ In New Lawsuit

Lin Wood’s latest lawsuit seeking to challenge Georgia’s upcoming election is earning some mockery online.

The lawyer, who has supported Donald Trump’s efforts to claim the election was stolen from him by filing a series of unsuccessful lawsuits, has filed a new legal action that sought to challenge signature verification procedures and mail ballots for the upcoming Georgia runoff races. Stephen Fowler of NPR reviewed the suit and shared some of the highlights online, including Wood misspelling a key portion.

In a final section, Wood ended by writing that the facts in the legal document were true and correct, and meant to write “under penalty of perjury,” but instead ended up writing “under plenty of perjury.”

The slip-up earned some viral interest, with the phrase “plenty of perjury” reaching near the top of Twitter trends on Saturday. Many opponents took the chance to needle the lawyer who has been accused of making fantastic allegations that have not been backed by evidence.

Good morning! Someone pointed out to me last night that Lin Wood, representing Lin Wood, filed this election lawsuit and wrote “under PLENTY of perjury” that the facts are true, instead of “penalty.” Can’t make this up. https://t.co/rW9eWZpu4l — stephen fowler covers Georgia's election! (@stphnfwlr) December 19, 2020

Wood has been at the forefront of many of the legal challenges on behalf of Trump, suffering a string of defeats and often earning mockery for some of the claims. As The Inquisitr reported, Wood also spelled his own name wrong in a recent filing.

He and fellow attorney Sidney Powell have continued to press Trump’s unfounded claims that the 2020 presidential race was stolen due to widespread fraud. As Newsweek reported, the pair have recently called on Trump to impound voting machines used in the race.

“On behalf of We The People, I urge @realDonaldTrump to exercise his executive power to direct US Marshals to impound voting machines used in 11/3 election,” Wood tweeted this week, via Newsweek.

Wood has gone even further, saying in an interview with Newsmax that Trump should declare martial law if the Supreme Court didn’t take action on the claims that he and others raised.

“If the Supreme Court does not act, someone who cares about the rule of law in this country has to act: That would be President Donald Trump,” Wood said, via WJR. “If the Supreme Court does not act, I think the president should declare some extent of martial law, and he should hold off an stay the electoral college.”

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

The Supreme Court ultimately rejected a case brought by the state of Texas and supported by a number of top Republicans seeking to overturn results in a series of states won by Joe Biden.