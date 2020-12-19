Alessandra Ambrosio Shows Off Perky Curves In Printed Bikini & Frilly Thong: ‘Weekend Ready’

Alessandra Ambrosio showed off major skin, delighting her 10.2 million followers. The former Victoria’s Secret model proved that she still knows how to work a camera when she took to social media wearing a skimpy two-piece swimsuit.

Flaunting her famous curves, Alessandra stood next to the ocean. In the background, a rolling green hill and moody clouds created a stunning landscape. She leaned on a white wall and gazed at the lens with her narrowed eyes. She parted her lips, as the breeze played with her deep brown tresses, and gave the camera her best come-hither gaze.

Posing in profile, she treated her fans to a side-view of her spectacular figure. The white-and-pink set contrasted sharply with her bronzed skin that glistened in the sunlight. She put her toned shoulders, arms, the curve of her back, toned midsection, and perky booty on display. Alessandra proved that she still has a jaw-dropping physique.

Alessandra’s bikini top had straps that tied at the top of her shoulders. The detail was feminine and charming, complimenting the matching bottom piece.

On her lower half, she paraded her pert derriere in a frilly thong. The bottoms sat high on her toned hips and drew attention to her thighs and voluptuous backside.

Alessandra chose some elegant jewelry to wear with the racy swimsuit, including a watch and earrings. She styled her hair in a side-part and let her mane frame the delicate features of her face.

The photo sparked a frenzy among those who follow the model. They smothered the 39-year-old with lavish praises and compliments. Others simply clicked the “like” button to show their appreciation. It was so popular that it garnered more than 103,000 likes and a slew of compliments.

One person was definitely not having the same weekend vibes as Alessandra.

“Oh yeah, my weekend looks the same, except sweatpants, chocolate, and tv. Same same but different,” they wrote.

Another follower waxed lyrical about Alessandra’s beauty.

“Each time I look at your face I see a galaxy in your eyes and the universe in your smile. I pray that the world experiences more days like the day you were born @alessandraambrosio, an angel in disguise,” they gushed.

A third Instagrammer made a candid admission.

“I’ve been head over heels for you for almost 20 years! Ha! Great shot,” they raved.

“Always a stunner. You rock babe and you look amazing,” a final admirer wrote.

The mother-of-two recently updated her feed with a sexy shot of her and three girlfriends. The Inquisitr reported that all the ladies flaunted their figures while relaxing on a yacht.