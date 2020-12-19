Hope Beel Flaunts Bare Chest Under A Large Cardigan While Giving Off ‘Cozy Vibes’

Hope Beel was scantily clad in her most recent upload to her Instagram account this week. The Texas native wasn’t bashful about showing some skin as she reflected on the holidays.

In the sexy shot, Hope looked drop dead gorgeous as she went braless and shirtless underneath of a large cardigan. The model flaunted her bare chest under the sweater, which was left open to show off her glowing bronzed skin.

The beige garment featured puffy sleeves that cuffed around her wrists. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy in the snap. Hope also appeared to go pantsless in the pic, as she showcased her long, lean legs. She added a pop of color with a shimmering green polish on her fingernails.

Hope sat on a white couch for the shot. She had a fluffy pillow behind her back and one knee bent. She pulled her leg in closely to her body and held a white coffee mug in her hands. She tilted her head downward and closed her eyes while wearing a sultry expression on her face with her lips parted.

In the background, a Christmas tree trimmed with beaded garland and light-colored ornaments could be seen. A nearby window offered a view at a blue sky. In the caption, Hope revealed that she was feeling some cozy vibes, and that she didn’t want the holiday season to end.

Hope’s over 1.5 million followers didn’t hesitate to show their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 44,000 times within the first two days after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 1,200 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Gorgeous and beautiful,” one follower stated.

“This is what I want for xmas,” another wrote.

“You are a miracle,” a third comment read.

“It suits you. Beautiful picture. Always exceptionally gorgeous,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model never appears to be shy when it comes to showing off her incredible curves in revealing outfits online. She’s often seen rocking teeny bathing suits, tight tops, skimpy lingerie and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hope recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she slayed in a daring black bikini with a sleek cut that exposed her sideboob and highlighted her six-pack abs. That post was also a big hit among her fans. To date, it’s racked up more than 43,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.