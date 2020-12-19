Tana Mongeau And Pal Ashly Schwan Drop Their Pants To Reveal Thong-Clad Booties On A Tennis Court

Tana Mongeau’s latest Instagram post has her 5.7 million Instagram followers talking for more reasons than one. The YouTuber enlisted her pal Ashly Schwan to join her for a sizzling snap that was sure to have gotten a few hearts racing.

The image was taken on a tennis court, though the social media stars hardly looked ready to partake in a match. They posed side by side, with Tana standing on the left with her back to the camera as she arched her back and popped one knee to help emphasize her hourglass silhouette. She also held a tennis racket in her hand, which she swung over her shoulder while gazing back at the lens with a sultry gaze. Ashly stood on her right with her legs spread slightly apart, and also averted her eyes to the camera to shoot it a smoldering stare.

As for their ensembles, the ladies wore nearly identical workout gear as they hit up the court. Tana sported a black muscle tank that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It fit snugly on her midsection, highlighting her taut stomach and voluptuous chest before cutting off right at her ribcage. Her friend’s was exactly the same, though in a baby pink color that complemented her deep tan.

The pals also sported matching biker shorts, though steamed things up by dropping them down to their knees to reveal the racy thong panties they wore underneath. Ashly had on a simple pink g-string that was so small it was easy to miss upon first glance at the snap. It exposed her enviable buns in their entirety, while its thin waistband helped to further accentuate her slender frame.

Meanwhile, Tana slipped into a strappy black number that left her own derriere completely exposed as she worked the camera. The number also featured a unique double-waistband that wrapped tightly around her hips and tummy. She also sported a dainty pearl bracelet, black socks, and Dior high top sneakers.

The double-dose of blond bombshells certainly proved to be a hit with Tana’s massive online audience, who have awarded the bootylicious shot more than 538,000 likes after a little more than a day’s time. Nearly 4,600 notes filled the comments section as well, many with compliments for the thong-clad friends.

“BADDEST ALIVE!!!” one person wrote.

“Court queens,” declared another fan.

“Ok wow hot,” a third follower remarked.

“You literally made my jaw drop with this pic!!” quipped a fourth admirer.

Tana is hardly shy about showing off her ample assets on social media. Another recent photo series saw her strip down to emerald green lingerie while snacking on a delicious green bean casserole. That post garnered considerable attention as well and has earned more than 587,000 likes to date.