Katie Holmes Calls Boyfriend Emilio Vitolo ‘My Love’ & Makes Their Relationship IG Official

Kate Holmes called boyfriend Emilio Vitolo “my love” in a new Instagram share, therefore making their relationship Instagram official after he shared a black and white photograph of the couple captured in a lighthearted moment in honor of her birthday.

In the snapshot, which was posted to the chef’s social media page, he and the actress were seen laughing.

He was seated in a chair in the image. Emilio wore a white, long-sleeved shirt and it appeared Katie was seated atop his leg. Her beautiful body was displayed in a light-colored tank dress. This casual look was accented with a large, oval-shaped drop pendant. Her dark tresses were tied in a messy knot atop her head. Both smiled at each other affectionately.

It appeared that the duo was inside a restaurant for the photograph.

Emilio, 33, used the caption to express his feelings for Katie, who turned 42 on December 18. He admired her for several key reasons and said he loved her.

In the comments section of the share, Katie also expressed her affection for her boyfriend of four months.

“Thank you so much, my Love, I love u too!!!!!” she posted with a series of four red emoji hearts alongside her statement.

Us Weekly reported in November that an insider close to the actress revealed that Katie feels blessed to be with a centered, down-to-earth, kindhearted companion who isn’t affected by the fame and puts happiness and traditional values first. They were linked for the first time in September of this year when paparazzi spotted them together sharing a meal in New York City reported Us Weekly.

The commentary on the post was positive for the couple.

“She is darling. I’m glad she’s yours. HBD Katie,” wrote one follower.

“Happy Birthday. You are such a kind and beautiful person inside and out and am so happy you came into Emilio’s life!” remarked a second fan. That is so awesome, thrilled for the two of you,” penned a third Instagram user.

“Great to see u smiling during these tough times,” claimed a fourth fan.

The actress, who rose to fame as a teen on the television series Dawson’s Creek, was married to actor Tom Cruise from 2006 through 2012. The couple shares a 14-year- old daughter, Suri. Katie then dated Oscar winner Jamie Foxx for six years. Jamie and Katie would eventually make headlines when they hit the dance floor together at the “Apollo in the Hamptons” event in East Hampton, New York, in 2013 reported People Magazine. They would split for good in August 2019.