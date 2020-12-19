Alexa Dellanos Brings The Heat In A Nude Crop Top & Booty-Hugging Jeans

Alexa Dellanos brought the heat in her most recent Instagram update on Friday night. The busty model put all of her curves on full display as she opted for a casual, yet sexy, look.

In the racy pics, Alexa looked like a total smokeshow in a nude crop top. The skimpy shirt featured a scooped neckline that exposed her massive cleavage. The sleeveless garment also put her toned arms and shoulders in the spotlight.

She added a pair of booty-hugging jeans to the style as well. The denim wrapped tightly around her itty bitty waist and hugged her insane derriere while contouring to her thighs. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also highlighted in the snaps.

Alexa rocked the perfect accessories to add a bit of glam to the laid black look. She had a gold bracelet on her wrist and a matching watch on her other hand. She finished the style with a pair of trendy sunglasses on top of her head.

In the first photo, Alexa stood on a balcony as she looked out over the ocean and a gorgeous cityscape. She had her backside facing the camera and her back arched as she looked over her shoulder with a seductive expression on her face. The second shot was similar, but featured the model looking away from the lens.

In the final picture, Alexa pushed her hip out dramatically and allowed one of her arms to hang at her side. The other rested on the railing of the balcony. She pulled her shoulders back and pushed her chest out as she stared into the camera.

In the caption of the post, Alexa sent her followers hugs and kisses. She also geotagged her location as Miami Beach, Florida.

Her long, blond hair was parted down the middle. The locks were styled in straight strands that hung down her back and spilled over her shoulders.

Alexa’s 2.1 million followers made quick work of showing their love for the post. The pics garnered more than 58,000 likes and over 530 comments within the first 14 hours after they were uploaded to her timeline.

“My baby girl! I love you sooooo much!” one follower gushed.

“You’re so cute,” another stated.

“Those jeans are too cute!!” a third comment read.

“Beautiful,” a fourth user wrote.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her rock revealing looks in her online snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alexa recently grabbed attention in a skimpy pink thong bikini while soaking up some sun. To date, that post has pulled in more than 77,000 likes and over 680 comments.