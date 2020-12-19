Christina Aguilera Defies Age In Incredibly Low-Cut Leather Jacket For 40th Birthday

Christina Aguilera turned 40-years-old on December 18 and has been updating fans with a series of new pics of herself. The powerhouse vocalist rose to fame in the late 1990s and has enjoyed a career lasting over 20 years.

The “Ain’t No Other Man” hitmaker stunned in a leather jacket that appeared to have only one button at the front and pockets. The item of clothing was very low-cut, displaying her decolletage and a hint of her midriff. Aguilera wasn’t seemingly wearing any other attire underneath and decorated her chest with a chain necklace. She teamed the look with matching pants of the same color and material. Aguilera opted for large hoop earrings and rings while rocking acrylic nails. She styled her blond hair in one long plait that fell down to her waist.

The five-time Grammy Award winner treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Aguilera was captured close up in front of a plain white backdrop. She gazed to her right with her head tilted up and eyed closed, showcasing her profile.

In the next slide, the entertainer was snapped from the thighs-up. This time, in front of a black background. Aguilera placed both her hands on her upper thigh area and looked down to her left.

In the third and final frame, the singer sat on a wooden stool with her legs parted open. She stared directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and proved that age is just a number.

In the span of 10 hours, her post racked up more than 241,000 likes and over 3,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 7.2 million followers.

“Happy Birthday Christina!! I’ll always have a crush on you,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Happy Birthday my Queen, I can’t wait to see what’s coming. But thank you for everything that you’ve done for us, without even knowing. I’m really grateful,” another person shared.

“OMG Glam overload! 40 and Fabulous! TE AMO QUEEN,” remarked a third fan.

“Imagine being this pretty,” a fourth admirer commented.

According to Famous Birthdays, Aguilera was born on December 18 and is the second most popular celebrity with the first name Christina.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the songstress opened up about how she is ready to embrace the “new” woman she has become and the new chapters that are ahead in her future. Aguilera thanked those that have supported her over the past two decades, addressing them as “beautiful souls.”