Cindy Crawford Shares A Crafty Way To Share A Drink With Model Friend Helena Christensen

Cindy Crawford shared a crafty way to share a drink with one of her most famous model friends during California’s stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic. The stunning 54-year-old held a drink in her left hand and toasted to her longtime pal Helena Christensen, who was not physically present but represented in a different way in the photograph.

Cindy wanted to meet with her pal, but could not due to the state’s restrictions. Therefore, she wore a t-shirt that had Helena’s face silkscreened atop it and used that as a way to hold her friend of almost 30 years close to her heart.

In the snap, which was taken in an outdoor area of the model and businesswoman’s home, Cindy leaned with her back against a set of dark wooden doors that had window accents. Next to her was a lush, green, potted plant which added a natural accent to the outdoor space. A thin brown steel railing overlooked a breathtaking seaside vista. In the distance, the sun was setting on the horizon. This added an orange glow to the photograph which gave it a natural glow.

She tilted her head to the right and raised her glass. Her white t-shirt was made by designer Annie Bing. In red across the top, it has the last name of the designer. Underneath, a black and white photo of Helena with her famous, dark mane of hair cut to shoulder length with heavy bangs that brushed the tops of her eyes. It said the first name of the model below the photograph.

Cindy paired that with a dark-colored jacket which was left open so the tee could be seen. She added dark, slim fit jeans to complete her outfit.

The chic look was finished off with a tousled hairstyle worn by Cindy, which showed off light highlights in her brown tresses.

Cindy and Helena were part of a group called the Magnificent Seven which included supermodels Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, Elle Macpherson, and Claudia Schiffer were dubbed in the 1990s reported the Sydney Morning Herald in 2017.

Helena shared “OMG I love you” in response to Cindy’s post.

Cindy’s fans loved the way she was able to find a way to remain close with her friend even though they were miles apart.

“You are two of my faves,” penned one fan.

“Does it count if I’m having a drink while looking at you on Instagram?” questioned a second follower.

“i there Mrs. OG!! Still lookin as good as the ’90s but better,” wrote a third Instagram user.