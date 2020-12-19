Laci Kay Somers Straddles A Chair While Wearing A Black Thong Bikini

Laci Kay Somers returned to her Instagram account on Saturday morning to share a steamy new upload with her adoring fans. The hot model flashed plenty of skin as she rocked a scanty little ensemble.

In the racy video, Laci opted for a black thong bikini. The skimpy bottoms were pulled up high over her curvaceous hips and accentuated her perfectly round booty in the process. The garment also helped to highlight her muscular thighs.

The bikini top tied around her back and featured a sparkling front that clung tightly to her ample bust and showed off just a hint of sideboob. Laci accessorized the look with a gold bracelet on her wrist.

In the clip, Laci is seen plopping down to straddle a white chair as her pert derriere jiggles. She then looked over her shoulder and beamed a bright smile into the camera while tousling her hair and arching her back.

Laci continued to move her body into an array of positions as she wore a steamy expression on her face and tugged at her thong.

In the background of the clip, some tall glass cabinets could be seen, as well as a crystal chandelier hanging from the ceiling. The walls of the room were pink, and a bed with a white wooden frame was also visible.

In the caption of the post, Laci told her fans that she planning to go live on social media at 10 p.m., and encouraged them to tune in.

She wore her long, platinum hair parted to the side for the video. The locks were styled in loose curls that cascaded down her back.

Laci’s over 11 million followers appeared to immediately fall in love with the post. The clip was watched more than 245,000 times within the first seven hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flooded the comments section to leave over 1,300 remarks during that time.

“Will never be over this!!!!” one follower declared.

“You look very beautiful and attractive,” another gushed.

“U look perfect,” a third social media user wrote.

“Nice tan,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to showing some skin in her online uploads. She’s been known to expose her voluptuous body in barely there looks on a regular basis.

