Gabby Allen Shows Off Killer Physique In Handkerchief Top And Bikini Bottoms

The Challenge: Double Agents star Gabby Allen is showing off her enviable body in a sexy new Instagram snap. The MTV personality wowed her 1.1 million followers with her December 19 post.

The 28-year-old has been enjoying her time in the United Arab Emirates with her boyfriend and has been sharing some of her sexy bikini snaps with her fans. Her most recent look featured a Dior silk handkerchief top which tied behind her back. The piece formed a triangular shape over her chest and torso with the bottom point landing at her bellybutton. Gabby’s cleavage was entirely concealed, as the top of the handkerchief landed high up on her chest.

Her toned tummy was exposed and was perfectly bronzed by her time in the sun. She sported white bikini bottoms, which had sides that rose high on her waist. Gabby wore her blond locks down and straight with her strands landing just above her shoulders. The reality star added some simple gold jewelry to her getup, which included small hoops and a thin chain bracelet.

The Celebrity Big Brother alum smized into the camera as she propped one of her legs up on the wall behind her. She held one hand at her waist, which covered up some of her abs. Gabby leaned up against the wall of a private yacht that had a window that reflected a large Ferris wheel in the distance. Gold, black, and white balloons were attached to the railings of the boat, but Gabby noted in her caption that the celebration decoration wasn’t for her.

Gabby tagged Lula Schofield, a designer who makes small fabric goods, many of which are 100 percent recycled materials.

The post got a lot of love from Gabby’s followers and brought in over 5,000 likes in just half an hour. The comments section filled up with sweet compliments for the Brit, who has her fair share of admirers.

“Yessss. Your skin looks unreal girl,” one fan wrote with a heart-eyed smiley face.

“Bit of a lovely photo,” another added.

“Oh my word,” a third follower said.

The comments section also was riddled with emoji which included the flame, blue heart, and crown.

Gabby routinely shows off her killer body on social media, with a new post almost every single day. Just yesterday the Love Island star dazzled her followers with a photo where she lifted up her dress and flashed her legs to the camera. The dress lift also showed off her calf-high cow-print boots that had fringe down the sides and high heels.