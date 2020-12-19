Alessandra Ambrosio And Girlfriends Flaunt Their Booties In Tiny Bikinis On A Yacht

The former Victoria's Secret Angel gathered her gal pals for a curvy display.

Alessandra Ambrosio gave a peek at her toned booty in a stunning photo shared to Instagram this week. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel gathered her girlfriends on a yacht as they showed off their flawless bikini bodies to promote her swimwear line, Gal Floripa.

The stunning shot, uploaded to the brand’s official account on December 18, showed Alessandra in the middle giving the camera a big smile over her right shoulder. The 39-year-old Brazilian supermodel sizzled in a light pink derrière-baring two-piece, made up of a skimpy top with thin strings tied into large bows over her shoulders.

She paired it with matching bottoms that flaunted her pert booty with ruffled straps over her hips. Her highlighted hair blew slightly in the breeze, and she accessorized with bold earrings.

Alessandra stood with two girlfriends either side of her. On her left was her longtime friend and Gal Floripa co-founder Gisele Coria who sizzled in a seriously tiny blue string bikini that didn’t leave much to the imagination. On the far left was Louise Luz, who was only just visible in a shiny yellow swimsuit as she leaned over and flashed her tanned legs.

On Alessandra’s other side was Brazilian supermodel and TV presenter Renata Kuerten. She showed some skin in a white two-piece with her back to the camera while next to Carol Mendes, who wowed in high-waisted mint green swimwear.

The five shared a laugh as they gathered around a table in the middle of a boat with the tranquil water and stunning tropical foliage visible in the distance.

According to the geotag, they were on a yacht in Fasano Angra dos Reis, Brazil. The caption revealed the team behind the shot, including photographer Roberto Amartini, assistant Gustavo Uehara, retouching studio Konek, and beauty artist Renato Oliveira.

The upload proved a hit, amassing over 2,200 likes and more than 30 comments.

“Amazing!,” one fan commented with a red heart emoji.

“All the beauties in one photo,” another wrote alongside two sparkle emoji.

“Brazilian-style! I love it. Looking great ladies,” a third comment read.

“Muy guapas todas!!!,” another wrote, which translates via Google Translate to “Very pretty all of them!!!.”

The star regularly models different looks from her collection, and even recently got her daughter in on the action.

In a snap shared on social media last month, Alessandra hit the beach with 12-year-old Anja during a sunny day. They held hands and ran along the sand in matching pink and white tie-dye bikinis.