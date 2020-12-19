Laura Marie Goes Nude Under A Black Fur Coat

Laura Marie continues to slay in racy look after racy look via her Instagram account. The brunette bombshell grabbed attention yet again in a recent upload that was sure to have the tongues of her followers wagging.

In the sexy shot, Laura looked drop dead gorgeous as she opted to go nude underneath of a black fur coat. The model accentuated her abundant cleavage by leaving the coat open in the front in order to show off her bare chest.

The garb tied around her slim midsection and fell high over her muscular thighs while putting the spotlight on her long, lean legs in the process.

She accessorized the look to add a bit of glam to the barely there style. Laura wore a pair of dangling gold earrings that brushed over the top of her shoulders. She also added a pair of black boots that fit high over her ankles.

Laura stood in front of a tall Christmas tree for the shot. She had her legs apart and her hip pushed to the side while tugging at the belt of her coat and giving a smoldering stare into the camera.

Underneath of the tree, some presents were wrapped in red and white paper. Santa and snowman decorations could also be seen. Behind Laura, a beige chair with a Christmas themed pillow and throw blanket was visible as the sunlight streamed in through a nearby window.

She wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back and spilled over one shoulder.

Laura’s 1.4 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post. The photo garnered more than 6,700 likes within the first day after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 130 messages.

“Flawless beauty,” one follower wrote.

“You’re so Gorgeous babe,” another gushed.

“Beautiful angel I love you,” a third user declared.

“Your vibe is always good & positive,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to flashing her fit figure in her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking racy looks that highlight her incredible curves.

