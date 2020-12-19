Ana Paula Saenz Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In A Green Lace Teddy On Instagram

On Saturday, December 19, Ana Paula Saenz took to her Instagram page and treated her 1.3 million fans with a jaw-dropping update. The Mexican model rocked a green lace teddy that flaunted her ample assets and hourglass figure.

In the photo, Ana looked nothing short of gorgeous in a scanty one-piece undergarment that perfectly accentuated her insane physique. The risqué ensemble was made of sheer fabric with intricate lace patterns. The halter-style design helped highlight her shoulders and slim arms.

The piece had cut-outs across her toned midsection, and one showed a glimpse of her cleavage and underboob, and the other displayed her flat tummy. Notably, the chest portion of the undergarment was cut so small that it hardly contained her breasts. However, the semi-sheer fabric managed to her nipples.

The lower part of the lingerie was just as scanty. It was similar to a thong with high-cut sides that exposed plenty of skin around the bikini area. The backside, on the other hand, flaunted her pert derrière.

The video took place outdoors, somewhere in Dubai, as the geotag noted. At the beginning of the clip, Ana could be seen walking confidently along a paved pathway to a balcony. Dressed in her barely-there ensemble, she swayed her hips as she walked closer to the videographer. The babe smiled and flipped her hair as she walked off and turned to face the camera. She blew a “kiss” to her viewers and leaned forward, then looked to the side.

The balcony was situated in an area that overlooked the ocean. The stunning views also included the blue sky and the nearby island. Despite the scenery, fans were more enthralled by Ana’s beauty and tantalizing curves.

For her hairstyle, she sported her usual loose waves. Its long strands fell over her shoulder and back. She wore a gold bangle as her only jewelry.

Ana paired the picture with a short caption, wherein she asked her followers whether they like the color green on her.

The newest share has been watched over 54,700 times. It also garnered more than 17,100 likes and 400-plus comments in just a few hours of going live on the platform. Her online supporters dropped messages and compliments about her fantastic figure. Countless other followers struggled to find words and opted to use various emoji to express their admiration for the model.

“Oh, yes! You look phenomenal in this color. Too sexy, but I am not complaining!” one of her followers commented.

“Too hot for words! Wow! You are one sensual lady,” added another fan.

“Hotness! I love your hair in this. You look so beautiful in that suit,” gushed a third social media user.